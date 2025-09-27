The Indiana Hoosiers came out of nowhere last college football season and made it to the college football playoff, but they were thoroughly outplayed in their lone playoff game and took an embarrassing loss against Ohio State just a month prior, raising the question of just how good that team was.

Well, the 2025 Hoosiers are out to prove that 2024 was no fluke, and so far, so good. They've begun the season 4-0, with their 63-10 victory in Week 4 over Illinois serving as the true barometer of how good this team is. Beating a ranked opponent is one thing, blowing them out of your building is another, and Indiana did that.

The Iowa Hawkeyes aren't quite Illinois, but Indiana has a tough matchup in Week 5 having to go on the road to face Mark Gronkowski and Co. This is a must-watch game, and here's how it can be viewed.

How to watch Indiana vs. Iowa: There is no free trial

The only downside to this blockbuster Big Ten matchup is that it's broadcast exclusively on Peacock. This means that college football fans will have to resort to the streaming service to watch this game.

As annoying as it is to have to use a paid provider to watch this regular season affair, Peacock has a couple of plans to choose from that show this game.

Premium Plan: $10.99/month, $109.99/year, includes ads

Premium Plus Plan: $16.99/month, $169.99/year, ad-free

The difference between the two plans comes down to the patience for ads. It's slightly more expensive for the ad-free version, but this might be worthwhile to some. What's important to note is that the select plan, the cheapest of the three plans Peacock offers, does not include Live Sports, so if watching this game is a priority, it's important to choose from one of the two plans above.

Another win should be enough for college football fans to take Indiana seriously

Annihilating a team many considered to be in the top 10 last week was impressive enough, but some college football fans understandably still have questions about Indiana. Well, if they're able to beat 3-1 Iowa on the road in a hostile environment, what else will they have to prove? They will have proven they can dominate a ranked team albeit at home, and beat a good team on the road.

Curt Cignetti has established himself as one of the best head coaches in college football, and Fernando Mendoza enters Saturday's action having thrown for nearly 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns without an interception in just four games while completing 76.8 percent of his throws. I'm not saying Mendoza is going to win the Heisman or anything, but he's off to as good of a start aas anyone in the country.

This Hoosiers team might not win a National Championship, but they have what it takes to, at the very least, put up a better fight against elite competition, particularly in the playoff. A win against the Hawkeyes should have the entire country on notice, if they aren't at that point already.