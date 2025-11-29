Is Michigan’s QB plan with Bryce Underwood a mistake or a slow burn?

Bryce Underwood looked like a true freshman playing in his first Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday. Michigan was run out of The Big House, 27-9, behind another depressing performance by the Wolverine offense. That’s been the state of this offense for much of the season. Despite winning nine games this season, they just haven't fielded an appealing offense.

While it’s easy to blame Underwood for a lot of that, there’s more to it than just a first-year quarterback not looking like the elite talent he was projected to be. Michigan chose the right person to rebuild the program around, they simply need to give the former No. 1 recruit time, even with his top 5 NIL valuation.

Is Bryce Underwood worth his NIL deal?

Michigan reportedly forked over $10 million to lure Underwood from the grasp of LSU. After his first season, he doesn’t look worth it, but is it fair to evaluate him over one season? I don’t think so because it was always going to take time at Michigan. The Wolverines are a running team, so transitioning to a team that focuses on passing the ball is going to take time.

How much time is up to head coach Sherrone Moore and OC Chip Lindsey. They have to change their approach if they want to get the most out of Underwood. He’s an elite talent under center that needs a system that will allow him to actually grow. He won’t grow in a system built around running the ball.

He’s absolutely worth $3 million, he just needs to be in a better system or rather have a better system built around him. Then we’ll see just how much Underwood is worth.

What’s really holding Michigan, Bryce Underwood back?

The Game highlighted a major flaw with Michigan that was prevalent all year and exacerbated on Saturday and that is Moore and Lindsey aren’t the right duo for Underwood. Michigan prided itself on the run game during Jim Harbaugh’s era in Ann Arbor. When you have a quarterback like Underwood you have to find a way to best utilize him. The Wolverines just didn’t do that this year and that’s why they struggled for any offensive consistency.

This season, Underwood had just four games with more than 230 passing yards. He finished his first regular season with 2,166 passing yards and just nine touchdown passes with five interceptions. I know Michigan built their running back room to be elite with Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes. They need to allocate more of that NIL money to building out their receiver room.

The Wolverines haven’t had a 3,000 yard passing quarterback since Shea Patterson in 2019 and he’s just one of three quarterbacks to do so in program history. Underwood should have broken that streak this year, easily, and should be one of the best quarterbacks to play there. It’s going to take time for Michigan to mold Underwood from an elite high school prospect to an NFL prospect.

Is Michigan the best program for Bryce Underwood to grow with?

In the age of players transferring every year, it’s safe to say Underwood might be getting underused at Michigan. He might benefit from a team, coach and offense that will actually know how to use him. Michigan doesn’t seem like that team right now. I don’t know if there’s a better system as of now with all the coaching turnover.

But pairing Underwood with a coach like Lane Kiffin would go a long way compared to what he’s currently getting with Michigan. Kiffin turned Trinidad Chambliss, a Division II quarterback who won a national championship with Ferris State, into an SEC starter. That’s the type of system Underwood needs. He doesn’t need to be with a team that won’t allow him to fully lead the offense.

Look at how Ohio State is using Julian Sayin. That’s how Michigan should be using Underwood. This season was a chance to see how they can mold this offense around Underwood. It’s up to Moore and Lindsey to perfect it this offseason. If they don’t there will be more questions than if Underwood is worth his NIL deal.