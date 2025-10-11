James Franklin's latest out-of-character loss is his worst: Best tweets after Penn State loss to Northwestern

Ok, losing to Oregon was one thing. The Ducks are one of the best teams in the country and, frankly, everyone saw that one coming. But Penn State losing to UCLA and Northwestern? No one, and I mean no one, could have predicted that one. It might be the most shocking two-game sequence in college football history.

UCLA was one of the worst teams in the country coming into last week, but they'd made a coaching change and look reinvigorated against a Penn State team that clearly didn't take them seriously. The Nittany Lions were on the road, right? And Nico Iamaleava was a former five-start quarterback, right? The excuses were flimsy but at least there were some to cling to.

Then came Northwestern, a 21-point underdog, dropping Penn State at Beaver Stadium. What once looked like James Franklin's best team ever now looks like his most disappointing, by a longshot. This isn't just the same old Franklin MO of losing the big games. This isn't perennially 10-2 Penn State. These are games Penn State should have one. The ones Franklin always reliably used to win. These are unforgivable.

Whether it's media or fans, social media had to pick its collective jaw up off the floor after the final whistle on Saturday.

Best memes and tweets after Northwestern stuns Penn State

A common narrative on social media was the "Big Game" issue around Franklin. After being so consistent for years, this heel turn has been shocking. Not only that, it's been historic. These aren't just bad losses for Franklin. These are bad losses for any coach that's ever led a program.

Since James Franklin's first season in 2011, he now has 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝟐𝟎+ 𝐩𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞, the most of any head coach...



Penn State is the first school to lose consecutive games as a 20+ pt favorite in the last 30 years pic.twitter.com/yWi38NIoID — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) October 11, 2025

The whole thing with James Franklin was that he wins the games he should and loses the games he should.



Now Penn State has two straight losses to UCLA and Northwestern. Absolutely stunning. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 11, 2025

Of course, there were jokes on that front. What if Franklin took the "treat every game like a big game" thing too far?

Someone told James Franklin to treat every game like a big game and then he started doing it and lost every game like he does in all the big games pic.twitter.com/GhK5aETlKx — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) October 11, 2025

Penn State fans are not happy. Not even a little bit. NSFW levels of not happy.

This Penn State fan shows James Franklin what every fan is thinking. pic.twitter.com/2gdlbNeBPr — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 11, 2025

So what comes next for Franklin and the Nittany Lions? If a lot of Penn State fans have their way, he won't be in Happy Valley much longer.

James Franklin torched his career in 14 days.

Goodbye. pic.twitter.com/C5gPVV4wpp — Cory Giger (@CoryGiger) October 11, 2025

James Franklin can’t blame the travel on this one today, but we’ll see what lame excuse he comes up with.



Penn State has to get the money & find a new head football coach or they’re a joke.



Oregon mentally broke them, UCLA ended PSU’s season & Northwestern danced on the grave. pic.twitter.com/E66OGviYIx — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) October 11, 2025

James Franklin is 10000000% getting fired.



Started #2 rank overall

Three awful losses in a row

Losing high ranked recruits pic.twitter.com/hRNbJIlPoK — Mark (@Behavioristt) October 11, 2025

James Franklin heads into the tunnel and locker room. Very hostile environment.



Fans yelling “Fire Franklin.” Franklin himself yelled at a fan. pic.twitter.com/GZlRYOgaRS — Chase Fisher (@chase_fisher4) October 11, 2025

Things are getting ugly for Franklin. After years of consistent winning, the calls for his head on a silver platter are only rising. Will the Penn State administration feel it's bad enough to pull the plug? That's going to be something to watch.