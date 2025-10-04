James Franklin puts Penn State on verge of shocking upset: Best memes and tweets

James Franklin has always struggled to win the big game, as evidenced by last week's loss to Oregon. However, Penn State has been reliably capable of taking care of business against the little guys. And UCLA is most definitely a little guy these days. So imagine the surprise of the college football world when the Bruins jumped out to a 27-7 lead over the No. 7 team in the country.

The game went to halftime with UCLA in control, in part because of Franklin's horrific clock management in the final two minutes before the break. In a futile attempt to score only after running out the clock fully, the Nittany Lions set up a long Bruin field goal as time expired instead.

Franklin let OC Andy Kotelnicki call a series of runs looking to bleed clock instead of focusing on moving the chains. The head coach declined to call a time out as the clock ticked under 30 seconds and then Drew Allar took a sack on fourth-and-2, giving UCLA the ball with just a short distance to get into field goal range.

Social media was relentless in their criticism of the Penn State head coach.

Best reactions to Penn State's struggles against UCLA

James Franklin's clock management strikes

Penn State fans had preexisting frustrations with Franklins's clock management. So while there wasn't surprise, there was plenty of frustration.

James Franklin with the clock management of a strawberry pop tart right there — Dylan Dawson (@PSU_Dylan) October 4, 2025

That two minute sequence was the worst coaching I’ve ever seen by James Franklin and Andy Kotelnicki



Legit fireable stuff on all levels#PennState — Brad Wakai (@BWakai) October 4, 2025

James Franklin Clock Management 101



We are getting all the hits today! — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) October 4, 2025

James Franklin doesn't just lose the the big game?

Franklin and Penn State haven't lost to UCLA, so it's not locked in yet, but there were a million jokes playing on the Nittany Lions' trend of losing big games.

James Franklin was tired of yall saying he loses the big game so he decided to mess around in a non-big game and prove yall wrong — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) October 4, 2025

James Franklin looking around at halftime after getting mad smoke from an 0-4 UCLA team realizing he’s still gonna have a job even though he’s 4-21 record against AP top-10 opponents and a mere 1-19 record against Big Ten top-10 teams.

pic.twitter.com/u3yegg4eh5 — Rob | 👣 (@GrownFolk_919) October 4, 2025

UCLA? Really?

The fact that it was UCLA doing the dominating threw most people for a loop. This is a winless Bruins squad who fired their head coach and parted ways with their OC. Jerry Neuheisal, a tight ends coach, took over in Deshaun Foster's absence and somehow got UCLA playing good football again.

No way James Franklin getting outcoached by Joffrey Lannister. pic.twitter.com/wqDbudTSVw — The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) October 4, 2025

Everyone: “No way 0-4 UCLA beats Penn State”



James Franklin:



pic.twitter.com/FhLYTAC2Xv — Dr. Lupertazzi ☢️ (@clepipes) October 4, 2025

'James Franklin is a fraud'

Right now, Penn State fans feel like they were sold a bill of good by Franklin that has not materialized.

I can’t keep being positive. At some point you have to call it what it is. James Franklin is a fraud. “Best and most talented team” he’s ever had. Give me a break. Kick rocks, pal. — Górski Lion (@gorski_lion) October 4, 2025

Penn State is the most fraudulent football team in CFB.



It all starts with our fearless leader who continues to remind people of his accomplishments from almost a decade ago.



Attitude, effort, preparation, execution comes down to Jame Franklin and it’s piss poor right now. — The Basic Blues Podcast (@BasicBluesPod) October 4, 2025

James Franklin might not be welcome back in Happy Valley

it's not hard to find Penn State fans who want Franklin fired at this point.

James Franklin makes $8.5 million. Jim Knowles makes $3.1 million. Andy Kotelnicki makes $2 million.



UCLA has an interim HC and two coordinators who were hired mid-season.



UCLA is beating Penn State 27-7 at the half. Those PSU coaches shouldn't be on the plane home tonight. — Jon Gross (@JonGrossPxP) October 4, 2025

This should be James Franklin’s last game at Penn State. It’s run its course. — Sean (@SeanTalksEagles) October 4, 2025

James Franklin catching the flight back to Penn State pic.twitter.com/on5zYDQp0r — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 4, 2025

This program needed that Oregon win. Every exterior factor in your corner, and you come up short once again.



I think that was make or break for James Franklin at Penn State. They can say whatever they want, but they knew they needed that one. It broke this team. — Dylan Dawson (@PSU_Dylan) October 4, 2025

Traveling across the country to play on the road isn't easy, even against a winless team. Still, a top 10 team like Penn State expects to play much better than we've seen on Saturday. A win will allow everyone to bleach this one from their minds and move on. But a loss? Well that would change things.