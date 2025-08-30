Kalen DeBoer's insane buyout at Alabama is looking more palatable to fans

Replacing Nick Saban as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide was going to come with an immense amount of pressure no matter who got the job. Kalen DeBoer, who was ultimately hired in Tuscaloosa after his magical run to the CFP National Championship Game with the Washington Huskies the year prior, ramped up that pressure after a pedestrian first season at the helm. In the first game of the 2025 season, though, Alabama fans are wondering if they can already move on from DeBoer.

On the road against a Florida State team that was a disaster at 2-10 a season ago, DeBoer's Crimson Tide were a two-touchdown favorite. They were considered a College Football Playoff contender as a Top 10 team in the preseason AP Top 25 rankings. And they looked nothing of the sort in the opener against the Seminoles on either side of the ball.

Ty Simpson looked out of his depth at quarterback, despite beating out Austin Mack — hand-picked by DeBoer to follow him from Washington to Alabama — and 5-star freshman Keelon Russell. The defense was letting Thomas Castellanos run amok, and things started snowballing for the Tide as they fell behind by two scores on the road.

Naturally, that had fans ready to pay DeBoer's buyout and admit that Alabama misfired in trying to find Saban's replacement.

Fire Kalen DeBoer now! I will contribute to the buyout. Put his ass in the road and let’s get someone who knows what the hell he is doing! — Terry Williams (@TerryWgreybeard) August 30, 2025

Didn't like the DeBoer to Bama hiring and it appears they haven't gotten that Defense fixed.



Might be time to start collecting a buyout. — EZiesman (@EZiesman11) August 30, 2025

I wonder what DeBoer will do with the buyout money — Jordan (@Jordan_D23) August 30, 2025

Of course, paying that buyout isn't going to be an easy decision to come to after a Week 1 game, simply because of how ridiculously large it is.

What is Kalen DeBoer's buyout at Alabama?

Kalen DeBoer's buyout is just shy of $70 million at Alabama after signing an eight-year, $87 million deal with the Crimson Tide to take over the program following Saban's retirement. It's listed at $69.3 million if he's fired after this season and would only drop to $60.075 million if, somehow, Alabama were to wait until after the 2026 season to oust the head coach.

That $70 million buyout for DeBoer (we're rounding up here to the most commonly used figure) ranks as the third largest in all of college football behind only Lincoln Riley with the USC Trojans (estimated $90 million) and Kirby Smart with the Georgia Bulldogs (estimated $118 million).

Subsequently, for Alabama to fire DeBoer after just two seasons with the Crimson Tide, they would have to back up the Brinks truck in a huge way to pay the buyout. That could be a deterrent, no doubt. However, in the modern world of college football, it also doesn't mean it's impossible that the boosters in Tuscaloosa wouldn't still pay it.

Never say never with Kalen DeBoer's hot seat at Alabama

Before Jimbo Fisher was fired at Texas A&M as the Aggies, I would've said that there was a snowball's chance in hell that Alabama or any program would ever pay that amount of buyout money to get rid of a head coach. However, when A&M forked over a record-setting $77.6 million to rid themselves of clearly the wrong guy when it came to Jimbo, nothing seems impossible in this wacky sport anymore.

While Alabama may not have the infamous oil money that Texas A&M boasts, what they do have is one of the richest traditions in college football. Because of Saban, because of Bear Bryant, and because of many others along the way, mediocrity isn't acceptable for the Crimson Tide — and their definition of mediocrity is much higher than at other programs.

That's all to say, if a nine-win season followed by immediate disappointment in Week 1, a situation heavily aided by DeBoer and his staff's own preseason decision-making and talent evaluation, is the new norm in a post-Saban world, that won't be accepted by fans and boosters.

And that could all ultimately lead to $70 million being put together, DeBoer being out at Alabama, and the Crimson Tide looking for their next head coach. Who that might be, however, is a nearly impossible question in itself.

Who would replace Kalen DeBoer at Alabama?

Put as simply as possible, this isn't an easy question to answer. You might say that Alabama could have their pick of anyone in college football, but that wasn't true when they landed on DeBoer. It seemed as if Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and/or Steve Sarkisian at Texas were the top options, but neither came to fruition.

Maybe they would get an even heavier push this time around should DeBoer get fired, but if not, here are three other options that are worth considering.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin

Yes, there is a ton of baggage that comes with Lane Kiffin. No, he's not made the College Football Playoff at Ole Miss. And yet, I still can't escape the thought that he could get Alabama as close to Saban-level heights as anyone in the sport who would reasonably take the job.

Kiffin has obviously spent time with the Crimson Tide, formerly the offensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa, and has neve been afraid of a challenge. Furthermore, one could argue his recent accomplishments deserve more credit. It's not out of reality to say that he's gotten Ole Miss to that program's ceiling given their location and resources, the same of which was true at Florida Atlantic before that.

It would surely raise some controversy as Kiffin is the ultimately lightning rod, but maybe Alabama needs lightning to strike if they move on from DeBoer.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal

Let me be quite clear that I don't think this would remotely work out. I've been dubious of Mario Cristobal from his days as Oregon's head coach. He's been a perennial underperformer when it relates to expectations for the teams he's been at the helm of, which won't slide at Alabama, obviously.

At the same time, if the program wants someone with Saban ties, he was an assistant beneath the legend at one point in time. Beyond that, if there's one thing Cristobal has proven, it's that he's an elite recruiter. He and the Crimson Tide administration would need to ensure that he has the right staff around him to maximize the talent he'd be able to bring into the program to have any chance of this hire working out. However, this is definitely a name that would be in consideration.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney

It certainly seems like Dabo is more than happy in Clemson. However, with a viable shot at winning a national championship with the Tigers this year, what if we end up in a world wherein Swinney is back on the mountaintop and then chooses to finally come home?

He's an Alabama alum and one of the most proven coaches in the sport. Furthermore, in the changing landscape of college football amid realignment, he's at an ultimately disadvantageous spot with Clemson right now with the lack of national respect for the ACC.

There's obviously no remote guarantee that Alabama could get it done, but Swinney should be the white whale for the program, especially if it's the move that comes after paying a $70 million buyout.