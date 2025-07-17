Kalen DeBoer comments make Alabama QB battle sound like a pillow fight

Alabama is a constant focus of college football fans ahead of each season. This year is no different, especially considering it's a must-rebound season for head coach Kalen DeBoer.

His first year at the helm succeeding seven-time national champion Nick Saban was disappointing to say the least. The Crimson Tide failed to qualify for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff and lost four games for the first time since 2007 (7-6), coincidentally Saban's debut season in Tuscaloosa.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe departed for the NFL and now DeBoer is having to evaluate each arm available to him ahead of Week 1. While any QB battle involving the Crimson Tide is fascinating, DeBoer's latest assessment of the situation seems to have deflated any building anticipation.

"We have three guys taking snaps. Ty [Simpson], Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. Ty throws a catchable ball, he's smart. Great relationship with the team," he told reporters Wednesday (h/t On3's Brett McMurphy). "Austin Mack, he's six-foot-six, 235 [pounds], he has a presence about him. Keelon Russell, an early enrollee, just learning [the] system, he's taking huge strides."

Alabama's QB battle is underwhelming based on Kalen DeBoer's assessment

While nobody was expecting any fiery drama in Tuscaloosa, DeBoer's evaluation of his passers is making the competition seem like a snooze fest. According to McMurphy, DeBoer said Simpson would be starting if the season began today. Though he also added all three guys at practice will be battling for the starter role.

Simpson, a junior, sat behind Milroe for the last three seasons and looks to be next in line considering his challengers are a redshirt sophomore (Mack) and a true freshman (Russell). However, when the biggest vote of confidence your head coach is giving you is he "throws a catchable ball," that's almost laughable.

With a top wide receiver talent like rising sophomore Ryan Williams at his disposal, Simpson better be throwing catchable balls at a minimum. The Tide completed just 63.8 percent of passes last season with 21 percent of those landing in Williams' hands.

Winning a QB battle by default won't convince Alabama fans like it has in the past when the team possessed bona fide superstars to put under center. Simpson will be entering the 2025 season with a lot still to prove, especially if he's going to live in the shadow Texas' Arch Manning is casting over the rest of the SEC.