Kirby Smart has actually valid bulletin board material for Georgia this year

Look. I may be a tad biased since this is my school, but even I know overlooking Georgia is not the smartest of moves. No, I am not picking the Dawgs to win this year's College Football Playoff, but they are surely making it. They may have a tough schedule, but the bulk of their most challenging games are at home. Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas must come to Sanford and to play Between the Hedges.

Earlier this week, I noticed a lack of Georgia stars on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team. Admittedly, I did not think there would be all that many, but the only inclusion I saw was punter Brett Thorson listed on the first team. He has been one of the best punters college football for a long time now, but seemingly everyone of note is sleeping on the Georgia roster. Be careful what you wish for....

Yes, this team may have lost a ton to the NFL Draft, but we can say that about the Dawgs most years under Smart. Despite a trio of first-rounders departing, much of what makes this program great is still intact. It is why I would venture to guess that a fired-up defense and more well-rounded offense could bring out the most in this bunch. Despite the allure of Texas, I still have the Dawgs winning the SEC.

If Georgia went 12-0 this season and win the SEC back-to-back, Smart will be your coach of the year.

Kirby Smart has all the bulletin board material he needs this year at UGA

Here is what I will say about Georgia ahead of this season. If the Dawgs go 10-2 or better, they will make the College Football Playoff once again, regardless of if they play in the SEC Championship Game or not. They will have plenty of opportunities to put pelts on the wall based on their challenging SEC schedule. As is the case every year, new star players emerge out of the woodwork for this team.

I think some of the bigger names are going to emerge on offense. You can take it or leave it with first-year starting quarterback Gunner Stockton, but Nate Frazier has the potential to be an electrifying running back. As for USC wide receiver transfer Zachariah Branch, he has major explosive play-making abilities. We know the defense will be fine, despite losing three players in the first 32 picks.

Where I think people often miss the mark with Georgia is it is the type of program where stars are born, not propped up. You have to earn it playing for Smart. This is because someone else just about as good as you is chomping at the bit to take your starting job or reps in practice. Thorson may be a known commodity, but I have a feeling this team will have many all-conference performers part of it.

If the Dawgs win at high enough of a level, they will have their slew of All-American candidates as well.