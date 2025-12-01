Lane Kiffin contract details prove LSU learned nothing from Brian Kelly

The LSU Tigers fired Brian Kelly in October following an uninspiring start to their season, forcing the team to pay a $54 million buyout as part of Kelly’s 10-year, $95 million agreement with the program. The buyout was so hefty to the point where Louisiana governor, Jeff Landry, publicly ripped the contract, deeming it a “$53 million liability,” and that “we are not doing that again.”

Well, what if I told you that LSU not only “did that again,” but gave Lane Kiffin, their new head coach, an even heftier contract that could lead to the exact same result. Kiffin has reportedly inked a seven-year, $91 million deal with an 80 percent buyout and no offset clause. In other words, if LSU were to decide to fire Kiffin after two years, which isn’t out of the realm of possibility, they’d owe him $52 million of the $65 million he’s still owed.

So Louisiana's Governor went on a rant saying Brian Kelly's contract was financially irresponsible and that the next coach would be given a performance-based contract...only for LSU to give Lane Kiffin a 7-year, $91 million deal with an 80% buyout and no offset clause. https://t.co/msHBEOIqi6 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 1, 2025

Lane Kiffin commitment can backfire in familiar fashion for LSU

On one hand, it’s hard to fault LSU for aiming high with this hire. Kiffin is undoubtedly one of the best college football coaches in the country, and while he hasn’t won a title calling the shots yet, he certainly feels like a coach capable of doing so, especially with a program that has the resources necessary to field a super team. On the other hand, what if it doesn’t work out?

I mean, Brian Kelly didn’t win a National Title with Notre Dame, but he looked like a head coach capable of getting the job done with LSU. Heck, he got to one with Notre Dame. Clearly, that move backfired, and LSU will be paying for that mistake for a while. What if the Kiffin hire leads to a similar result?

The irony of going from Kelly to Kiffin cannot be lost on anyone here.

Lane Kiffin hire comes with massive risk and reward

Again, it’s easy to see why the Tigers made Kiffin their No. 1 target. He is one of the best head coaches in the country. He was able to turn Ole Miss around to the point where they’re in the midst of arguably the greatest stretch in program history. This came after learning from Nick Saban in Alabama and having even finding success with FAU. With more NIL cash to spend in Baton Rouge, who knows what’s in store for Kiffin? It could be a match made in heaven.

The reward is easy to spot, and winning a National Title would make the deal worthwhile. Still, it’s hard to ignore the risks. Kelly might’ve been an even more appealing hire when the Tigers hired him than Kiffin is now, and we all know how that ended. LSU is even still paying Ed Orgeron.

Things can go downhill in a hurry in this sport, and if they do, the Tigers won’t be shy putting their foot down and making a change at head coach. Knowing this and still opening the door to the program being responsible for yet another absurd buyout is… a choice.

It could work, but it’s hard not to be skeptical. What’s abundantly clear at this point is that governor Landry’s words meant nothing and that the university hasn’t learned a thing from its previous failures. Sure, maybe this time will be different, but history tends to repeat itself.