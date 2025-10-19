Lane Kiffin trolls Kirby Smart over timeout fiasco with official

Lane Kiffin may be 50 years old but he understands the assignment. The head coach of Ole Miss football has a close relationship with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart as the two share a history of coaching under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Kiffin took their SEC rivalry to a hilarious new level on Saturday as the two faced off in Athens. Viewers of the game on television caught a moment between Kiffin and an official after the former called a timeout in the first half. Lip readers could easily make out Kiffin saying, "I was just clapping, I was just clapping."

The official could be seen laughing at Kiffin's joking reference to the controversy that surrounded Smart and the Bulldogs in Week 7.

During Georgia's contest at Auburn, the Bulldogs were granted a timeout when Smart ran down the sideline and clearly was signaling to a referee with his hands for a timeout. Smart then scrambled on to the field and successfully convinced the officials he was just clapping and not asking for the timeout. Georgia had possession of the ball up 13-10 with the play clock close to expiring.

Lane Kiffin expertly trolls rival Kirby Smart without taunting

Kiffin's troll job of Smart's controversy was a hilariously perfect way to poke fun at his opponent and do it cleanly. Kiffin seems to be an expert at that and this wasn't the first time he took a shot at Kirby leading up to this game.

During a press conference on Oct. 14, Kiffin was asked an odd question about whether he or Smart burns more calories while pacing the sidelines during a game. Kiffin's answer:

“[I] saw his press conference today, don’t look like he’s burned too many calories," he said with a straight face.

Oof. Kiffin may have found a way to get under Smart's skin but his Bulldogs got the last laugh posting a 43-35 win over the Rebels on Saturday.