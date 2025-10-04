Life of a Buckeye? Why Ohio State loves when Taylor Swift drops new music

If you're an Ohio State fan, you can relax and worry not about your team's prospects of coming away with a Week 6 victory on Saturday. Why, you ask? Taylor Swift dropped a new album.

The Buckeyes face off against Minnesota at home and coincidentally, Swift's latest album entitled "Life of a Show Girl" was released on Friday. Since Swift began releasing music in 2006, Ohio State is undefeated in each of their games immediately following an album drop.

Buckeyes 🤝 Swifties



Ohio State is UNDEFEATED after Taylor Swift album releases during the season 💯 pic.twitter.com/XWmmEt7Vun — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 3, 2025

The Buckeyes are looking to go 9-0 following a new Swift album with a win over the Gophers on Saturday. In fact, Minnesota has been the most frequent victim of Ohio State's when there is new Swift music. This will be the third time the two teams will face off on such an occasion.

Ohio State has a Reputation for dominating opponents following a Taylor Swift album drop

Ohio State has outscored the Gophers 96-10 in each of the games following Swift's latest music. Both previous occasions occurred in 2006 (Taylor Swift) and 2010 (Speak Now).

Illinois has also fallen twice to the Buckeyes under the same circumstances. The Illinis were outscored 85-34 in those contests. Penn State, Michigan State, Florida Atlantic and Iowa round out the rest of the list of victims.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, who is 0-3 against the Buckeyes in his Minneapolis tenure, has his work cut out for him on Saturday. The Gophers have lost 13 consecutive matchups with Ohio State, the longest winning streak for the Buckeyes in the all-time series. It's going to take a mighty effort to pull off the upset and break the cycle.

This will be the first time the two programs have played since 2023, a 37-3 Buckeye victory. It's hard to see a scenario where Ohio State stumbles at home against the Gophers, especially with history and the power of Swifties on their side.