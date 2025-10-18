LSU fans can thank Penn State if the Tigers eat Brian Kelly's buyout (but they won't)

You know what's the problem with poaching an established and successful head coach from another major college football program? No head coach with a brain leaves a good gig for anything less than a 10-year deal worth tens of millions of dollars. And when that head coach doesn't work out, the school in question can't just pull the plug. They've got to weigh the options: Stick it out with a coach who isn't right or pay a buyout worth the combined average salaries of more than 800 Americans. LSU and Brian Kelly are currently sitting between that rock and that hard place.

The No. 10 Tigers lost to No. 17 Vanderbilt on Saturday, 31-24, falling victim to the electric playmaking of Diego Pavia. It was LSU's second loss of the season, their second in conference play, and likely the death knell in what is shaping up to be another disappointing season.

Of course, "disappointing" is relative. Kelly has won nine games or more in each of his three seasons in Baton Rouge. He could certainly reach that mark again...it would just require beating two of No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 6 Alabama and No. 14 Oklahoma while not slipping up against Arkansas or, god forbid, Western Kentucky. I don't think anyone is holding their breath there. And even if he scrapes his way to nine wins, the College Football Playoff is still likely out of reach.

LSU fans have seen enough. They're not content with nine wins. They want to compete for championships and the Tigers haven't come close tot hat. The highest they've finished under Kelly is 13th in the AP poll. They were unranked at the end of the 2024 season.

Brian Kelly's buyout isn't going to stop LSU fans from asking the question

Kelly is the eighth highest paid coach in college football, making more than $10 million per year. His buyout, according to USA Today, is $53 million. That's a lot of money. LSU fans don't care.

Find the buyout money.



Don’t care how much it is or how you get it.



Find it.



And fire Brian Kelly.



Enough is enough.



Inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/OvO8c9oYDV — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) October 18, 2025

What's $53 million to an LSU fan who works overtime just to afford their season tickets? What's $53 million to the fans who pump money they certainly miss into NIL in hopes of their team winning something? LSU rakes in millions off of its loyal fans. Those loyal fans don't feel represented by Brian Kelly and they're angry.

Nick Saban understood the fan base



Les Miles, somehow, understood the fan base



Ed Orgeron understood the fan base



Brian Kelly does not and has never understood this fan base — Justin (@ProPelsTalk) October 18, 2025

And as promised I’m out on Brian Kelly forever. #LSU pic.twitter.com/bp3I6KgRyI — Chris Landry (@chris_m_landry) October 18, 2025

What's $53 million when Penn State just dropped $48 million to part ways with James Franklin?

Penn State set the stage for LSU to make a bold decision (but they won't do it)

Under most circumstances, paying a buyout as large as Kelly's would be unthinkable. Especially because he's been far from catastrophic. Lincoln Riley's lost five of their last six games with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in 2023. He followed that up with a 7-6 in 2024. Many in Los Angeles also want Riley gone, but a buyout even larger than Kelly's has put that option out of reach.

But Penn State set a new standard. Win 10 games every year, but lose the wrong games? Eventually, even a substantial buyout won't stop the executioners ax from falling. Maybe James Franklin being fired is reason enough for LSU to take the plunge and make their own hard, and costly, decision?

James Franklin and Brian Kelly in two weeks: pic.twitter.com/S7FlL9z29y — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) October 18, 2025

Oh, who am I kidding. Sorry guys, LSU isn't firing Kelly. More specifically, athletic director Scott Woodward isn't firing Kelly. That's his hire. He's on the hook for that contract. If the Tigers move to ditch Kelly, then Woodward's head has to join his.

Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe LSU surprises us all. I didn't expect Penn State to fire Franklin even after his shocking losses to UCLA and Northwestern....but those were losses to bad teams. LSU has only lost to ranked teams on the road. There's plenty of logic behind staying the course, even if that course is more likely than not leading towards a dead end.