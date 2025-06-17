Marcus Freeman pleads to keep Notre Dame-USC rivalry alive

Notre Dame vs. USC is a rivalry synonymous with college football. The storied programs combine for 24 national championships, 15 Heisman Trophy winners and 184 All-Americans.

Though after 95 meetings all time, things have gotten rather lopsided in recent years. The Fighting Irish lead the series 50-37-5 and have won six of the last seven contests. That means USC would need to win for 13 consecutive years to just even the rivalry for the first time since 1933 (4-4).

Now, the rivalry is in danger of going extinct — or at least dormant for a significant amount of time — with 2025 being the last scheduled meeting between the two schools for the foreseeable future. USC has offered a single-year extension but it's noncommittal proposal is based in displeasure with its Big Ten schedules.

Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley hasn't said much on the negotiations but Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman broke his silence on the matter while speaking to Fox Sports' Joel Klatt on his podcast released on Monday.

"If you win that game, you view that season as a success."



More from @NDFootball head coach Marcus Freeman on the Notre Dame-USC rivalry. pic.twitter.com/q6lvH38uMd — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) June 16, 2025

"For us, yeah, one of [the rivalries] that is continuously brought up here in the last month or so is the rivalry we have with USC," he said. "Before I ever got to Notre Dame, there's memories I have in my head of great plays in the USC-Notre Dame rivalry, and I think it's important to continue that rivalry."

Marcus Freeman does not see Notre Dame's independence as a threat to iconic USC rivalry

While USC may be more concerned with handling its new Big Ten load in pursual of a national title, Notre Dame seems to be proving it can honor its traditions while still finding success in the postseason.

The Fighting Irish competed in the national championship game last season while the Trojans missed out entirely. Now, USC fans would immediately point to the quality of each program's schedules and they may have a point. Notre Dame's independent status has been a hotbed of contention for decades but Freeman still doesn't find it a hindrance, especially given last season's success.

"If they ask my opinion, I wanna continuously play USC every year, you know, and it takes both parties to tangle and it's gotta fit both institutions and you know they're in a conference and we're not, when do we play and those different things," he explained. "But I think it's important that we continue to have this rivalry."

Marcus Freeman also addressed Notre Dame's independence

Will Notre Dame be forced to join a conference?



With the CFP and scheduling as their biggest threat, Marcus Freeman wants @NDFootball to remain independent as long as possible. pic.twitter.com/7BrQi0w5jE — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) June 16, 2025

Freeman went on to acknowledge that Notre Dame hasn't ruled out joining a conference ever but left that possibility contingent on the program finding itself at serious enough disadvantage in its independence.

Notre Dame and USC are set to face off on Oct. 18 in South Bend, Indiana. It's evident there are more developments yet to be seen in this saga but fans should be prepared, nevertheless, to view that matchup as the potential last-ever in the iconic rivalry.