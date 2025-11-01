Miami just learned ugly truth about Carson Beck that Georgia fans already knew

Amid an offseason full of player movement all over the country, one transfer in particular stood above the rest: Carson Beck leaving Georgia for Miami, a move notable not just for its on-field implications — an established SEC star leaving one to its premier programs — but for the absolute bag that the Canes dropped on Beck's door in order to get the deal done.

Given that Miami spent a reported $4 million or so for one year of Beck's services, it's safe to say they thought they were getting a true difference-maker under center, an NFL prospect with an NFL arm who'd produced at the highest level and against the stiffest competition. Georgia fans, however, knew better. They'd watched Beck up close and personal for years, and they had a pretty good idea of the player Mario Cristobal and Co. were actually getting: a passer with plenty of talent but a baffling tendency to throw interceptions at the worst possible time.

And wouldn't you know it, it was the latter Beck who showed up for Miami in a 26-20 overtime loss to SMU on Saturday.

There was plenty of good for Beck, who threw for 274 yards and two scores while completing 26-of-38 passes. But he also threw two picks, the last of which came with Miami knocking on the door of the go-ahead touchdown in the extra session. And it was a throw that Beck should know by now not to make: He had plenty of time and simply tried to force something over the middle that wasn't there.

Not that Georgia fans are surprised by this, of course. While the rest of the country was gawking and the rest of the SEC was gloating, they were all too happy to move on with Gunner Stockton at the helm of the offense.

This has always been who Beck is. He threw 12 picks in 12.5 games for the Dawgs last season, including three apiece in wins over Texas and Florida that were far closer than they otherwise should've been. He also threw a baffling one in the loss to Ole Miss that almost knocked Georgia out of the College Football Playoff picture.

That problem has followed him to Florida, where he's now up to nine interceptions on the season in just eight games. Not coincidentally, six of those nine have come in Miami's two losses: two against SMU on Saturday and four against Louisville a couple of weeks ago, short-circuiting a game that the Canes should've won simply based on how they played along both lines of scrimmage.

Stockton, meanwhile, looks like a budding star. He entered Saturday's showdown against Florida with 10 touchdowns to just one pick, and he almost single-handedly willed Georgia to wins over Tennessee and Ole Miss in which Kirby Smart's defense sprung some uncharacteristic leaks. He's far more Stetson Bennett than Beck at this point, an unheralded gamer who nonetheless has the athleticism, poise and accuracy to make good on every ounce of his talent. Beck will keep on tantalizing coaches and scouts with that big frame and big arm, but by now we should all know better.