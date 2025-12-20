Fansided

Miami vs. Ohio State preview in 5 minutes: Fast facts, predictions for CFP quarterfinal

For the first time since 2011, college football powerhouses Ohio State and Miami will meet in the biggest match up of the series.
ByAlicia de Artola|
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After a game that took 58 minutes to supply a touchdown, the Miami Hurricanes punched their ticket to the Cotton Bowl for a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. How will a team that managed 10 points against Texas A&M's No. 17 FEI defense fare against the No. 1 D in the land? We're going to find out on New Year's Eve.

AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, will play host to the Hurricanes and Buckeyes, who locked in their first round bye as the No. 2 seed. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup in 5 minutes.

Miami vs. Ohio State preview

  1. No. 2 Ohio State team info, notable wins/losses
  2. No. 10 Miami team info, notable wins/losses
  3. Get to know the Miami and Ohio State quarterbacks
  4. Key players to watch in the Cotton Bowl
  5. Miami vs. Ohio State stat comparison
  6. Miami vs. Ohio State score prediction

MIAMI VS. OHIO STATE

GAME INFO

Date

Wed., Dec. 31

Time

4:30 p.m. ET

Location

Arlington, TX

Channel

ESPN

Odds

TBD

No. 2 Ohio State team info, notable wins/losses

  • Record: 12-1 (9-1 in Big Ten)
  • Head coach: Ryan Day
  • Strength of schedule: 27th
  • Best win: 27-9 at Michigan
  • Worst loss: 13-10 vs. Indiana (B1G title game)

No. 10 Miami team info, notable wins/losses

  • Record: 10-2 (6-2 in ACC)
  • Head coach: Mario Cristobal
  • Strength of schedule: 45th
  • Best win: 27-24 over Notre Dame
  • Worst loss: 24-21 vs. Louisville

Get to know the Miami and Ohio State quarterbacks

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin

A Heisman Trophy finalist as a redshirt freshman, Sayin has lived up to high expectations as a former five-star recruit. He led college football in completion percentage and passer rating. And he's the closest competition Fernando Mendoza has to be ranked the top QB in the playoff.

  • Personality: Calm and collected
  • Arm Talent: Precision and consistency
  • X-Factor: 4th in PFF pass grade under pressure

Miami QB Carson Beck

Beck transferred to Miami from Georgia. It's a move that's worked out for him after winning a playoff game for the Canes. With a passer rating of 165.8, he's having his best season as a starter but his turnovers have been a problem — his 10 INTs tied for worst in the ACC.

  • Personality: Businesslike
  • Arm Talent: Velocity
  • X-Factor: Pocket presence

Key players to watch in the Cotton Bowl

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith

A consensus All-American, Big Ten Receiver of the Year and Biletnikoff runner-up, Smith has accounted for 12 touchdowns this year for the Buckeyes. He's an explosive playmaker who had seven catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns in his last CFP Quarterfinal appearance.

Ohio State DE Caden Curry

Ohio State's defense is stacked with elite talent — we could highlight consensus All-Americans S Caleb Downs, LB Arvell Reese or DL Kayden McDonald. But those guys get a lot of attention, so we're giving Caden Curry the spotlight. The senior exploded onto the scene by leading the Big Ten with 11 sacks.

Miami RB Mark Fletcher

Fletcher leads Miami in rushing this season, with 11 total touchdowns to his name. He's not someone who stands out statistically but his tough, downhill running is key to the Canes' offense. He has explosive ability too; Against Texas A&M he racked up 172 yards with seven of his 17 carries going for more than 10 yards. One of those was a 56-yarder to set up Miami's game-winning TD.

Miami DL Rueben Bain Jr.

There's a reason Bain is a consensus All-American and he showed it against Texas A&M. He blocked a kick and posted four tackles for loss including three sacks — two of those were in the fourth quarter.

Miami vs. Ohio State stat comparison

Ohio State's offense vs. Miami defense

OHIO STATE OFF

STAT

MIAMI DEF

18th

Scoring

6th

24th

Yards

11th

24th

Passing

29th

64th

Rushing

7th

7th

Sacks

17th

8th

Turnovers

26th

Miami's offense vs. Ohio State's defense

MIAMI OFF

STATS

OHIO STATE DEF

19th

Scoring

1st

27th

Yards

24th

18th

Passing

1st

77th

Rushing

6th

8th

Sacks

30th

15th

Turnovers

82nd

Miami vs. Ohio State score prediction

CFB Graphs gives Ohio State a 64 percent win probability over Miami. The Buckeyes are just too good in all aspects of the game. They're No. 1 in offensive success rate and No. 8 in defensive success rate. The Hurricanes aren't scrubs ranking 10th and 9th in those measures.

In the end, a tight matchup on paper will come down to who knows how to win. That's something the Buckeyes have proven. That's also something Mario Cristobal has a bad habit of fumbling.

Prediction: Ohio State 27, Miami 20

