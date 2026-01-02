Miami vs. Ole Miss preview in 5 minutes: Fast facts, predictions for CFP semifinal

The Ole Miss Rebels and Miami Hurricanes are two of the most intriguing teams in the College Football Playoff. Now they have to go through each other in the Fiesta Bowl to make it the CFP championship game.
Both of these teams were doubted coming in. Miami barely scraped into the field, winning a complex debate over Notre Dame on the strength of their head-to-head win. The Irish were waiting to pounce on any hint of weakness. The Canes didn't give them anything. Meanwhile, Ole Miss lost head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU before the playoff field was even set. With an interim at the helm, it would have surprised no one if they crumbled. Instead, they've hardened into a squad that looks capable of going toe-to-toe with anyone.
Everything to know about Miami vs. Ole Miss
- Miami vs. Ole Miss game info
- Miami team info, notable wins/losses
- Ole Miss team info, notable wins/losses
- Get to know the Miami and Ole Miss quarterbacks
- Key players to watch in the Fiesta Bowl
- Miami vs. Ole Miss stat comparison
- Miami vs. Ole Miss score prediction
Miami vs. Ole Miss game info
MIAMI VS. OLE MISS
GAME INFO
Date
Thurs, Jan. 8
Time
7:30 p.m. ET
Location
Glendale, AZ
Channel
ESPN
Odds
TBD
Miami team info, notable wins/losses
- Record: 10-2 (6-2 in ACC)
- Head coach: Mario Cristobal
- Strength of schedule: 45th
- Notable win: 24-13 vs. Ohio State (CFP QF)
- Notable loss: 26-20 in OT at SMU
Ole Miss team info, notable wins/losses
- Record: 11-1 (7-1 in SEC)
- Head coach: Pete Golding (Interim — Lane Kiffin hired by LSU)
- Strength of schedule: 40th
- Notable win: 39-34 vs. Georgia
- Notable loss: 43-35 at Georgia
Get to know the Miami and Ole Miss quarterbacks
Miami quarterback Carson Beck
Facing off against another formidable defense in Ohio State, Carson Beck once again rose to the occasion en route to another CFP victory. Beck was 19-of-26 for only 138 yards, but he tossed a touchdown pass and scrambled his way to 23 yards critical yards.
- Personality: Businesslike
- Arm Talent: Velocity
- X-Factor: Pocket presence
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss
Trinidad Chambliss is now the poster child for how DII athletes can make the transition to D1. And a year after leading Ferris State to a national championship, he's one game away from putting Ole Miss into the CFP title game. In a god-mode performance against Georgia, Chambliss racked up 362 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
- Personality: High energy
- Arm Talent: Vertical aggressiveness
- X-Factor: Threat to extend the play
Key players to watch in the Fiesta Bowl
Miami RB Mark Fletcher
If Miami advances to the College Football Playoff championship game, you can guarantee Mark Fletcher will have played a significant role. The running back barged his way to 90 hard-earned yards on 19 carries against Ohio State. he caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. Fletcher is the guy who makes Miami's offense go, whether he's contributing in the run game, pass game or as a blocker.
Ole Miss WR Harrison Wallace III
Ole Miss's leading receiver this season, Harrison Wallace III came through with a career performance when the Rebels needed him most. The senior hauled in nine catches for 156 yards and a touchdown that put Ole Miss up by 10 late. It was a necessary rebound for Wallace. Last year, his playoff showing with Penn State was less than stellar — he totalled 34 yards in two games for the Nittany Lions. He's come alive this time around.
Miami CB Keionte Scott
Rueben Bain remains the standout on Miami's defense, but it was Keionte Scott who made the biggest play against Ohio State. The nickelback jumped a bubble screen and took it to the house to give the Canes a 14-0 lead over the defending national champions. He added four tackles to that performance.
One of three players on Miami's defense with a 90+ PFF rating (along with Bain and edge Akheem Mesidor), Scott is someone opposing QBs have to be aware of.
Ole Miss LB Suntarine Perkins
There was a lot of doubt around Ole Miss's defense to hold up against Georgia. They got the stops they needed and proved a whole lot of people wrong. Suntarine Perkins was at the head of that charge, posting five tackles, 1.5 TFL including a sack, and a pass defense. That sack was a massive swing in the game. Perkins dislodged the ball from Gunner Stockton's hands on a sack and grabbed it for himself. Two plays later, Chambliss hit Wallace for a touchdown.
Miami vs. Ole Miss stat comparison
Miami's offense vs. Ole Miss defense
MIAMI OFF
STAT
OLE MISS DEF
32nd
Scoring
22nd
46th
Yards
41st
9th
Passing (EFF)
29th
76th
Rushing
68th
9th
Sacks
66th
29th
Turnovers
94th
Oregon's offensive vs. Texas Tech's defense
OLE MISS OFF
STATS
MIAMI DEF
10th
Scoring
4th
2nd
Yards
11th
15th
Passing
18th
32nd
Rushing
5th
24th
Sacks
3rd
29th
Turnovers
8th
Miami vs. Ole Miss score prediction
Even though Ole Miss is the higher seed, CFB Graphs gives Miami the edge with a 58.6 win probability. The reason is balance. While the Rebels have a more dangerous offense than the Hurricanes, their defense weighs them down. Miami's offensive and defensive success rates rank 10th and ninth respectively. Ole Miss's rank 15th and 35th.
The great equalizer is quarterback play. Carson Beck is a fine quarterback, but Trinidad Chambliss can simply reach another level on his day. Will that be enough to overcome Miami's stout defense? Memories of the Canes' D against Ohio State are hard to forget.
Prediction: Miami 28, Ole Miss 24