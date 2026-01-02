Miami vs. Ole Miss preview in 5 minutes: Fast facts, predictions for CFP semifinal

The Ole Miss Rebels and Miami Hurricanes are two of the most intriguing teams in the College Football Playoff. Now they have to go through each other in the Fiesta Bowl to make it the CFP championship game.

Both of these teams were doubted coming in. Miami barely scraped into the field, winning a complex debate over Notre Dame on the strength of their head-to-head win. The Irish were waiting to pounce on any hint of weakness. The Canes didn't give them anything. Meanwhile, Ole Miss lost head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU before the playoff field was even set. With an interim at the helm, it would have surprised no one if they crumbled. Instead, they've hardened into a squad that looks capable of going toe-to-toe with anyone.

Everything to know about Miami vs. Ole Miss

Miami vs. Ole Miss game info

MIAMI VS. OLE MISS GAME INFO Date Thurs, Jan. 8 Time 7:30 p.m. ET Location Glendale, AZ Channel ESPN Odds TBD

Miami team info, notable wins/losses

Record: 10-2 (6-2 in ACC)

Head coach: Mario Cristobal

Strength of schedule: 45th

Notable win: 24-13 vs. Ohio State (CFP QF)

Notable loss: 26-20 in OT at SMU

Ole Miss team info, notable wins/losses

Record: 11-1 (7-1 in SEC)

Head coach: Pete Golding (Interim — Lane Kiffin hired by LSU)

Strength of schedule: 40th

Notable win: 39-34 vs. Georgia

Notable loss: 43-35 at Georgia

Get to know the Miami and Ole Miss quarterbacks

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Miami quarterback Carson Beck

Facing off against another formidable defense in Ohio State, Carson Beck once again rose to the occasion en route to another CFP victory. Beck was 19-of-26 for only 138 yards, but he tossed a touchdown pass and scrambled his way to 23 yards critical yards.

Personality: Businesslike

Businesslike Arm Talent: Velocity

Velocity X-Factor: Pocket presence

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss

Trinidad Chambliss is now the poster child for how DII athletes can make the transition to D1. And a year after leading Ferris State to a national championship, he's one game away from putting Ole Miss into the CFP title game. In a god-mode performance against Georgia, Chambliss racked up 362 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Personality: High energy

High energy Arm Talent: Vertical aggressiveness

Vertical aggressiveness X-Factor: Threat to extend the play

Key players to watch in the Fiesta Bowl

Miami RB Mark Fletcher

Miami RB Mark Fletcher Jr blocking Arvell Reese 1 on 1 on 4th down 👀👀 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/MmDBEFtdUD — 🜲 🜲 🜲 (@fsh733) January 1, 2026

If Miami advances to the College Football Playoff championship game, you can guarantee Mark Fletcher will have played a significant role. The running back barged his way to 90 hard-earned yards on 19 carries against Ohio State. he caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. Fletcher is the guy who makes Miami's offense go, whether he's contributing in the run game, pass game or as a blocker.

Ole Miss WR Harrison Wallace III

TRINIDAD CHAMBLISS & HARRISON WALLACE CAN'T BE STOPPEDpic.twitter.com/ts0ggULtfm — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 2, 2026

Ole Miss's leading receiver this season, Harrison Wallace III came through with a career performance when the Rebels needed him most. The senior hauled in nine catches for 156 yards and a touchdown that put Ole Miss up by 10 late. It was a necessary rebound for Wallace. Last year, his playoff showing with Penn State was less than stellar — he totalled 34 yards in two games for the Nittany Lions. He's come alive this time around.

Miami CB Keionte Scott

72-YARD PICK SIX FOR MIAMI



14-0 CANES 🟧🟩 pic.twitter.com/mB6CcgDwUS — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 1, 2026

Rueben Bain remains the standout on Miami's defense, but it was Keionte Scott who made the biggest play against Ohio State. The nickelback jumped a bubble screen and took it to the house to give the Canes a 14-0 lead over the defending national champions. He added four tackles to that performance.

One of three players on Miami's defense with a 90+ PFF rating (along with Bain and edge Akheem Mesidor), Scott is someone opposing QBs have to be aware of.

Ole Miss LB Suntarine Perkins

suntarine perkins; ole miss vs georgia pic.twitter.com/rQbou30Rho — ◇ (@F0RGIAT0) January 2, 2026

There was a lot of doubt around Ole Miss's defense to hold up against Georgia. They got the stops they needed and proved a whole lot of people wrong. Suntarine Perkins was at the head of that charge, posting five tackles, 1.5 TFL including a sack, and a pass defense. That sack was a massive swing in the game. Perkins dislodged the ball from Gunner Stockton's hands on a sack and grabbed it for himself. Two plays later, Chambliss hit Wallace for a touchdown.

Miami vs. Ole Miss stat comparison

Miami's offense vs. Ole Miss defense

MIAMI OFF STAT OLE MISS DEF 32nd Scoring 22nd 46th Yards 41st 9th Passing (EFF) 29th 76th Rushing 68th 9th Sacks 66th 29th Turnovers 94th

OLE MISS OFF STATS MIAMI DEF 10th Scoring 4th 2nd Yards 11th 15th Passing 18th 32nd Rushing 5th 24th Sacks 3rd 29th Turnovers 8th

Miami vs. Ole Miss score prediction

Even though Ole Miss is the higher seed, CFB Graphs gives Miami the edge with a 58.6 win probability. The reason is balance. While the Rebels have a more dangerous offense than the Hurricanes, their defense weighs them down. Miami's offensive and defensive success rates rank 10th and ninth respectively. Ole Miss's rank 15th and 35th.

The great equalizer is quarterback play. Carson Beck is a fine quarterback, but Trinidad Chambliss can simply reach another level on his day. Will that be enough to overcome Miami's stout defense? Memories of the Canes' D against Ohio State are hard to forget.

Prediction: Miami 28, Ole Miss 24

