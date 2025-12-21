Michigan's coaching search hits roadblocks with DeBoer, Dillingham: What's next?

The Michigan Wolverines did not have a good start to their weekend. First, fans of the maize and blue witnessed Alabama erased a 17-point first quarter deficit Friday and smoke Oklahoma 34-24 on the road to advance to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Then they woke up to the news that Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham had agreed to an enhanced contract to keep him in Tempe for at least the next five years.

Sources: Kenny Dillingham has signed a new contract at Arizona State, which will average $7.5 million over the course of the deal. The staff salary pool is up to $11 million, which puts it near the top of the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/Z94dFG9thG — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 20, 2025

Both men were prime targets of athletic director Warde Manuel to succeed the recently fired and disgraced Sherrone Moore. Reports emerged Friday afternoon that Manuel was poised to make a significant push at DeBoer if the Crimson Tide fell short in Norman but now that plan seems to be out the window. And with Dillingham's loyalty reciprocated by the Sun Devils, plan B was also stifled. So, who does Michigan turn to next?

3 last ditch options for Michigan's less and less desirable head coach vacancy

The Wolverines don't really have a lot high-quality options considering the biggest players like Lane Kiffin have already found a new home. Not to mention they're competing with fellow Big Ten rival Penn State in luring any potential new hires. But that doesn't mean a brand such as Michigan can't poach a solid option from another school.

Jedd Fisch, Washington head coach

The Huskies' head coach has already expressed interest in the Michigan job. It would be malpractice for Manuel not to at least give him a phone call, if not an interview.

Fisch led Washington to its first winning season since, ironically, DeBoer took it to the national championship in 2023. His team was top 20 in scoring defense (18.69 points per game allowed) and No. 21 nationally in scoring offense (34.1 points per game). Despite finishing seventh in the Big Ten, those metrics are mighty impressive in such a stacked conference. Given more resources, he may be the fresh slate the program is looking for.

Eli Drinkwitz | Ed Zurga/GettyImages

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri head coach

Drinkwitz has logged three consecutive winning years with the Tigers and has seen his star rise among the rest of the SEC. If it weren't for some key injuries, Missouri could've been in Oklahoma or Alabama's spot in the College Football Playoff this season.

The Tigers' starting quarterback Beau Pribula is entering the transfer portal. So if Drinkwitz were to pack up and head to Ann Arbor, there's a possibility he could draw the senior for one last ride (Bryce Underwood is already rumored to be considering a transfer after the Moore debacle). If all other options fail, Drinkwitz would actually be a solid option to try and jumpstart the Michigan program.

Jeff Brohm, Louisville head coach

Brohm was already linked to several jobs earlier in this cycle, including Florida, LSU, and Penn State. Now, his name is rising among those speculated to get a phone call after the Dillingham news. Despite Michigan's brand, any decision could come down to whether Brohm can land a transfer quarterback like Dylan Raiola or DJ Lagway, which he's reportedly already made calls to.

The Cardinals have seen three consecutive winning seasons under Brohm's leadership and were in contention for the ACC title most of this year. He's well under contract with his alma mater, but who could resist the opportunity to coach Michigan and pursue a national championship via the Big Ten?