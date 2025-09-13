Michigan fell backward into Bryce Underwood realization during Sherrone Moore suspension

There wasn't ever really a moment that the Michigan Wolverines should've been worried, even coming off the loss to Oklahoma, about facing Central Michigan with head coach Sherrone Moore suspended. Yes, Biff Poggi isn't the same caliber of coach, but the competition was inferior. However, one of the questions about the Week 3 matchup did concern young star quarterback Bryce Underwood. Namely, would Michigan unleash their $10+ million weapon without Moore at the helm?

That turned out to be exactly what happened. Michigan fans had spent most of the week in the wake of the loss in Norman, perhaps rightly, lamenting the fact that it felt like the training wheels were still on Underwood. He struggled to find consistency throwing against Brent Venables' defense, going 9-of-24, but registered only three carries, which included sacks. And fans wanted to see the freshman utilize his legs and elite athleticism.

With Poggi and Chip Lindsey manning the controls instead of Moore, that flipped. Underwood had a much better day throwing, going 16-of-25 for 235 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But the Wolverines also broke out his legs, rushing nine times for a team-high 114 yards and two touchdowns.

And now, there might not be any going back once Moore returns to the sidelines in Week 5, especially if this plan continues against Nebraska next Saturday.

Michigan can no longer afford Sherrone Moore's worst instincts with Bryce Underwood

It's not at all shocking to see that Moore has exercised plenty of trepidation with Underwood in terms of using his legs. He obviously wants to protect his young signal-caller, first and foremost. Beyond that, though, this is a page straight out of the Jim Harbaugh playbook.

Fans won't soon forget that there were similar calls early in J.J. McCarthy's career to utilize his mobility more, but Harbaugh was resistant. Eventually, that part of the offense developed, but not for some time. But what stands out in that comparison is that this isn't the same Michigan roster around Underwood that was around McCarthy, and that should drastically change the calculus.

While Justice Haynes is a phenomenal runner, it's the meat and potatoes at Michigan that are a step behind the McCarthy-led teams right now. The defense isn't the best in the country like it was then, nor is the offensive line a Joe Moore Award-caliber unit. They're good, make no mistake, but there is a step back there.

That inherently puts more on the quarterback's shoulders to be a playmaker. In turn, that means that Poggi and Lindsey's plan for Underwood simply makes more sense. Yes, there is inherent risk because of potential injuries and the like. However, it's also equally as true that Michigan's ceiling is substantially limited if they don't unleash Underwood and his legs.

It not only gives the offense another dynamic element, which CMU found out the hard way, but it also opens up everything else. The threat of the run means more attention in the box, which can open up the passing game, not to mention what it can do for Haynes as well on the ground.

Level of competition matters, but Michigan has no excuses with Bryce Underwood now

Now, let's be clear — Central Michigan is likely going to be one of the worst defenses that the Wolverines face this season. That certainly matters, and Underwood isn't going to be able to run circles around the opposition quite as easily as he was in Week 3. Nebraska up next is going to be a much sterner test, without question.

At the same time, we saw what the lack of running Underwood looked like against high-level competition in the loss to Oklahoma, and it wasn't pretty. With a loss already on the ledger, any College Football Playoff hopes for Michigan are now resting on thin margins for the rest of the season. Any advantage they can get moving forward will be crucial to take.

Based on the juxtaposition of this offense with and without using Underwood as a runner, though, that appears to be an advantage that Michigan can't ignore. We can feel confident based on the win over CMU that the Wolverines will use it when Poggi and Lindsey are in control against the Huskers, but Moore needs to take that lesson to heart upon his return as well.