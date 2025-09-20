Mike Gundy's fate at Oklahoma State feels sealed: Best memes, tweets from Tulsa embarrassment

Mike Gundy is one of the longest-tenured coaches in college football. Something tells us his tenure is going to end at 20 years with Oklahoma State. In short: He's cooked.
The Cowboys opened the season with a lackluster win over UT Martin then a 69-3 drubbing at the hands of Oregon. Friday night's game against Tulsa was a chance to right the ship. After one half, it was clear the ship is, in fact, going under.
Oklahoma State trailed 10-3 at the break. Quarterback Zane Flores was 8-of-13 for 45 yards. The Cowboys punted four times after going up by a field goal on their first drive. Tulsa put up 16 points from there, gaining 182 yards through the air with a backup quarterback.
All this happened at home in front of a packed house, mind you.
Best reactions to what should be Mike Gundy's final game with Oklahoma State
UCLA and Virginia Tech opened the coaching carousel floodgates last weekend by letting go of Deshaun Foster and Brent Pry respectively. Oklahoma State has deeper ties to Gundy, but the start of the season has left things pretty dire. The Cowboys went 3-9 in 2024. Gundy is on a 10-game losing streak against FBS opposition. It'll be 11 games if he doesn't turn things around on Friday night.
Oklahoma State fans didn't even want to see him come back for the second half.
Whether is comes at halftime or after the game, fans are at their wits end with the head coach. They're accusing him of not caring, of being out of the NIL loop, of being washed.
The problem with firing Gundy is simple. He has a significant buyout of $15 million and he had Oklahoma State humming not so long ago. It's amazing to think the Cowboys are only one year removed from a 10-4 effort. Gundy was the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2023.
But what else can you do when things look this bad? If last season was a fluke, this year wouldn't be like this. We can all see what it looks like when a team and a coach have totally given up. Oklahoma State is Exhibit A.
Granted, it's not my $15 million to spend. And T. Boone Pickens isn't around to bail Oklahoma State out.
Either way, we got a night of hilarious memes out of Gundy's latest failure.
Will Gundy still be the head coach in Stillwater on Sunday? He probably shouldn't be.