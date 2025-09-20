Mike Gundy's fate at Oklahoma State feels sealed: Best memes, tweets from Tulsa embarrassment

Mike Gundy is one of the longest-tenured coaches in college football. Something tells us his tenure is going to end at 20 years with Oklahoma State. In short: He's cooked.

The Cowboys opened the season with a lackluster win over UT Martin then a 69-3 drubbing at the hands of Oregon. Friday night's game against Tulsa was a chance to right the ship. After one half, it was clear the ship is, in fact, going under.

Oklahoma State trailed 10-3 at the break. Quarterback Zane Flores was 8-of-13 for 45 yards. The Cowboys punted four times after going up by a field goal on their first drive. Tulsa put up 16 points from there, gaining 182 yards through the air with a backup quarterback.

All this happened at home in front of a packed house, mind you.

I’ve been at Gundy defender for 10+ years. But this fan base deserves better. Packed house after losing 69-3 pic.twitter.com/vKzjzGpzad — Uncle Baby Petey (@FriscoOSU) September 20, 2025

Best reactions to what should be Mike Gundy's final game with Oklahoma State

UCLA and Virginia Tech opened the coaching carousel floodgates last weekend by letting go of Deshaun Foster and Brent Pry respectively. Oklahoma State has deeper ties to Gundy, but the start of the season has left things pretty dire. The Cowboys went 3-9 in 2024. Gundy is on a 10-game losing streak against FBS opposition. It'll be 11 games if he doesn't turn things around on Friday night.

Oklahoma State fans didn't even want to see him come back for the second half.

Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy receiving a VERY loud chorus of boos, trailing Tulsa 16-3 at halftime



Things are not well in Stillwater pic.twitter.com/Y8naTznn70 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 20, 2025

Students have started a “Fire Gundy” chant.



Unbelievable what’s going down at BPS right now.



Tulsa leads 16-3 inching toward halftime. — Dan Lindblad (@DanLindbladTV) September 20, 2025

Just fire Gundy before he leaves the field. Allow the players to transfer. Cancel the program. pic.twitter.com/od8tdbWQEl — MIKE GUNDY FIRED SZN🏈 (@coenbroscowpoke) September 20, 2025

Whether is comes at halftime or after the game, fans are at their wits end with the head coach. They're accusing him of not caring, of being out of the NIL loop, of being washed.

The most insulting part about the state of Oklahoma State football is Mike Gundy doesn’t even pretend to care — Jackson Boland (@JBoland_) September 20, 2025

Gundy’s style of coaching just doesn’t work anymore. It’s too predictable and we don’t have the guys in the system long enough to make it work. The game has evolved. We have to get someone who can adapt — CowboySportsFan (@pokesguy) September 20, 2025

Tulsa has one of the smallest Athletic budgets in Division 1 football.



It’s pretty obvious there is a much larger issue at Oklahoma State than NIL.



Starts with Gundy’s ego, thinking he’s bigger than the program, and ostricizing the entire fanbase. — Tyler (@Fergensteiin) September 20, 2025

The problem with firing Gundy is simple. He has a significant buyout of $15 million and he had Oklahoma State humming not so long ago. It's amazing to think the Cowboys are only one year removed from a 10-4 effort. Gundy was the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2023.

But what else can you do when things look this bad? If last season was a fluke, this year wouldn't be like this. We can all see what it looks like when a team and a coach have totally given up. Oklahoma State is Exhibit A.

Granted, it's not my $15 million to spend. And T. Boone Pickens isn't around to bail Oklahoma State out.

Either way, we got a night of hilarious memes out of Gundy's latest failure.

Mike Gundy gonna wake up with Bullets head in his bed like in the Godfather pic.twitter.com/5yfUB0A0R6 — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) September 20, 2025

Spotted outside Mike Gundy's 8 million dollar mansion pic.twitter.com/QQSJjgqgJW — CFB Home (@CFBHome) September 20, 2025

Mike Gundy losing 19-3 to Tulsa pic.twitter.com/sVKnbZxwR4 — Ratioed Sports (@RatioedSports) September 20, 2025

Will Gundy still be the head coach in Stillwater on Sunday? He probably shouldn't be.