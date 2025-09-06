The Most College Football Moment of Week 2: Ref strip sacking SMU quarterback

The difference between people who love college football and those don't is simple: We lovers are, first and foremost, fans of chaos. The beauty of CFB is in its lunacy. The most "college football" moments are the ones that don't make a lot of sense. They're the ones that make you laugh and rush to social media to tweet: DID YOU SEE THIS HILARIOUS THING?

In Week 2, we didn't need to wait long for the Most College Football Moment. It appeared in the first wave of Saturday's games during the matchup of Baylor and No. 17 SMU. Because what's more college football than a referee strip sacking a quarterback?

Baylor-SMU ref strip sacked Kevin Jennings

Kevin Jennings gets tripped up… by the REF? pic.twitter.com/st6uqQ9AfH — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 6, 2025

In the third quarter of a three-point game, SMU QB Kevin Jennings rolled left and then tried to flip around and roll back to the right. Trouble is, he didn't realize a referee was in his path. The ref apparently didn't realize he was in Jenning's path either. The quarterback hit the deck, losing the ball along the way. And that was a good thing, because he fumbled before his knee hit the ground. Since the play was live. Jennings was able to pop up and recover the ball, looking to salvage the play with a throw.

Turns out the refs are LITERALLY the only thing that can stop Kevin Jennings pic.twitter.com/RmaeJgWFDn — Ryan (@19_loading) September 6, 2025

Of course, this is college football, remember. So, having gotten out of trouble relatively scott free, Jennings tossed the ball to a receiver who was promptly tackled nine yards behind the line of scrimmage.

It officially went down as a fumbled snap and a pass complete for -9 yards. That doesn't even begin to describe it. That is college football.

Just to double down on Kevin Jennings moments, the quarterback later attempted a pass a full two yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

But hey, he completed his first 10 passes, tossing two touchdowns and 257 yards. He's a good college quarterback — capable of the good, the bad and the ugly.

Surely there will be more whacky moments in Week 2, but it'll be hard to one-up the "tripped by a ref fumble recovery turned into a nine-yard loss" we got from SMU.