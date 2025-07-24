New Notre Dame QB commit gives best reason possible for picking Irish over others

With how hot he's been out on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class, maybe, just maybe Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman decided he was getting a bit bored. The Irish quietly have built an electric group and even more pledges should be on the way this summer.

On Thursday, though, Freeman decided to mix things up a bit by landing yet another touted playmaker. This time, however, Freeman went after a key 2027 target, with quarterback Teddy Jarrard announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish.

This is a huge get for Freeman and his staff, as Notre Dame was able to beat out Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia and many others to land his pledge. So, what was it that sent ND over the top in this heated recruiting battle? Jarrard said it was all about the culture in an interview with recruiting insider Chad Simmons:

WATCH: Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 4-star QB Teddy Jarrard tells you why he committed to Notre Dame and what Marcus Freeman and the Irish are getting in him.



More on how and why the Irish won out:

Teddy Jarrard committing to Notre Dame is a monster get for Marcus Freeman

"I chose Notre Dame because of the culture there," Jarrard told Simmons. "People from all around love it. Coach Freeman has really built a great program there over the years and I think he's building something special that I want to be a part of."

Jarrard added that of all the schools that were recruiting him, Notre Dame showed him the most love, which played a key role in his Thursday announcement. According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-3, 190-pounder is ranked four stars and the No. 14 QB in the country for his class.

He picked up well over 30 offers throughout his recruitment, but in the end, you can only pick one school and Notre Dame was able to come out on top. Believe it or not, this also isn't the first '27 pledge for the Irish, as long snapper Sean Kraft and 4-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin are also on board.

Marcus Freeman's 2026 haul just got even more impressive for Notre Dame

As for the 2026 haul, Freeman is up to 26 known verbals - that class is ranked No. 3 in the country by 247Sports. The group is headlined by 5-star pledges Rodney Dunham and Joey O'Brien. Moving forward, Freeman is going to be ready to put the finishing touches on '26, while also continuing to pay attention to '27 guys as well.

The recruiting success shouldn't be a surprise for Freeman and Co., as Notre Dame posted an unforgettable season last year. The Irish were able to go on a deep College Football Playoff run, reaching the title game against Ohio State and Ryan Day.

In the end, the Big Ten powerhouse lifted the natty trophy high into the sky, but that doesn't take away from the incredible job Freeman was able to get done. This program is already in the national title conversation for this season, which recruits are obviously paying close attention to. The list includes Jarrard, who now can't wait to make plays for Freeman down the road.