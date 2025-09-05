Non-QB Heisman power rankings: Will a WR win back-to-back awards?

As we approach Week 2 of the 2025 college football season, the Heisman Trophy race is taking early shape. According to most sportsbooks, the top of the list is dominated by quarterbacks - which was to be expected.

Colorado's Travis Hunter was the first non-QB to win the award since Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith in 2020. There hasn't been a back-to-back non-QB Heisman winner since 1998-99 when running backs Ricky Williams (Texas) and Ron Dayne (Wisconsin) earned the honors.

While it's going to be tough for any non-QB to climb their way up the Heisman rankings, there's still a whole season in front of us to see their talents displayed on the national stage. Let's evaluate some of those talents here.

4. Ryan Williams, WR - Alabama

After a dominant freshman year, the 18 year old is off to a slow start in 2025. He only recorded 30 yards on five catches during Alabama's shocking Week 1 loss to an unranked Florida State squad on the road. But we all saw the explosiveness he can display when he's given the opportunity.

It's all going to depend on how reliable QB Ty Simpson is in getting Williams the ball downfield but with still so much season ahead for the Crimson Tide, you can't count the youngster out just yet.

3. Jeremiyah Love, RB - Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish struggled to get their rushing game going against Miami in Week 1, which ultimately forced head coach Marcus Freeman to rely on QB CJ Carr in the extreme. Love rushed for 33 yards on 10 carries, plus he caught four balls for 26 yards against the Hurricanes.

Freeman is going to have to dial up play calling that gets Love more touches and more involved in the overall offensive scheme for his Heisman credentials to be given more attention. But given his potential (he rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 TDs last year), there's plenty to still be excited about in Love's game.

2. Jordyn Tyson, WR - Arizona State

You could argue someone like Tyson is ranked too high on this list but he arguably had the best Week 1 out of all the players here. He caught 12 balls for 121 yards and two touchdowns against Northern Arizona and could have the highest upside with a QB like Sam Leavitt under center.

“Probably one of the best catches I’ve seen in a while live.”

- @S_leav10



Helluva TD catch by @tyson_jordyn 🫡

“I’ve practiced that catch actually.”@Sports360AZ pic.twitter.com/3G5UO27oJ7 — Eliav Gabay (@eliavgabay) August 31, 2025

The Sun Devils' Week 2 test against Mississippi State will be one of our first indicators of whether he has what it takes to dominate other power conference foes which has seemingly turned into an unofficial requirement for Heisman consideration.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR - Ohio State

The other half of last year's freshman phenoms with Williams, Smith didn't have a huge day in Ohio State's upset victory over Texas in Week 1. He hauled in six balls for just 43 yards but QB Julian Sayin showed he wasn't afraid to target his top option frequently. Just the fact that he plays for the Buckeyes and there are bound to be more high-impact games on their upcoming schedule is enough to keep him at the top of this list.