Notre Dame was the biggest loser of an electric Pop-Tarts Bowl

Notre Dame became the unexpected villain of bowl season when they refused their invite to the Pop-Tarts Bowl. And the whole of college football isn't going to let them forget it after the bowl centered around whacky and delicious pastries delivered on every promise of pageantry.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl was always destined to be entertaining, regardless of which teams were playing or what they did on the football field. What's not to love about Pop-Tart mascots running around and doing the most unhinged things? Even so, let's give it up for Georgia Tech and BYU, who not only showed up and embraced the madness of this chaotic bowl game, but also gave us a hell of a game. Notre Dame couldn't be bothered, blinded by their tantrum after being left out of the College Football Playoff.
You know who else was left out of the playoff? BYU. They went out to Orlando anyways. Head coach Kilani Sitake good-naturedly committing to all of the Pop-Tarts themed antics. He ate a piece of his Pop-Tarts bath and stuffed his mouth with a freshly baked Pop-Tart out of the trophy toaster (and yes, it's fully functional) before using both hands to take a chunk out of the giant sacrificial pastries. His team enjoyed the ride, but they also took the game seriously. They overturned an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to win. The offense pulled ahead with two minutes left, then the defense stepped up with a game-ending interception in the end zone with seconds remaining.
While the Cougars were having their fun, social media railed at Notre Dame.
BYU and Georgia Tech showed Notre Dame what bowls mean
It turns out, bowl games aren't meaningless. Even if you're disappointed, you didn't make the CFP like BYU. Bachmeier and his teammates could have packed it in when they went behind by two scores. But winning mattered to them. Even if you have nothing to play for except pride like Georgia Tech. Going out on a win mattered to Haynes King and the Yellow Jackets suiting up for the last time.
That's why the reaction to Notre Dame has been so visceral. College football fans love college football. We tune into bowl games because they're fun. Because they matter. They matter for the players who are so competitive they can't bear the thought of losing any games. They matter for the players who won't play another snap of competitive football in their lives. They matter for the players making their first starts and appearances.
It's not just the Pop-Tarts Bowl either. Just look at the way Nebraska players embraced the Las Vegas Bowl.
Or the way Army players and head coach Jeff Monken celebrated a Fenway Bowl victory over UConn.
Notre Dame turned down a few extra weeks of practice and a bonding experience for the players who will be coming back in 2026. Were there going to be a bunch of opt-outs? Of course, but Penn State had over 30 players missing because of opt-outs or injuries, including four of their five starting offensive linemen. Interim head coach Terry Smith and his team went out to the Pinstripe Bowl with the guys they had and toughed their way to an emotional win over Clemson.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl was pure college football with seniors desperate to go out on top and younger guys eager to prove themselves. With coaches every bit as invested as they'd be for a regular season game. With fans entertained from start to finish. It was everything Notre Dame denied themselves by refusing their invite to play. It was their loss.