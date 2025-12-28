Notre Dame was the biggest loser of an electric Pop-Tarts Bowl

Notre Dame became the unexpected villain of bowl season when they refused their invite to the Pop-Tarts Bowl. And the whole of college football isn't going to let them forget it after the bowl centered around whacky and delicious pastries delivered on every promise of pageantry.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl was always destined to be entertaining, regardless of which teams were playing or what they did on the football field. What's not to love about Pop-Tart mascots running around and doing the most unhinged things? Even so, let's give it up for Georgia Tech and BYU, who not only showed up and embraced the madness of this chaotic bowl game, but also gave us a hell of a game. Notre Dame couldn't be bothered, blinded by their tantrum after being left out of the College Football Playoff.

You know who else was left out of the playoff? BYU. They went out to Orlando anyways. Head coach Kilani Sitake good-naturedly committing to all of the Pop-Tarts themed antics. He ate a piece of his Pop-Tarts bath and stuffed his mouth with a freshly baked Pop-Tart out of the trophy toaster (and yes, it's fully functional) before using both hands to take a chunk out of the giant sacrificial pastries. His team enjoyed the ride, but they also took the game seriously. They overturned an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to win. The offense pulled ahead with two minutes left, then the defense stepped up with a game-ending interception in the end zone with seconds remaining.

While the Cougars were having their fun, social media railed at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame should forever be vilified for believing they were above this legendary pageantry.pic.twitter.com/CakpSAkeme — UrinatingTree (@UrinatingTree) December 27, 2025

Everyone has been vilifying Notre Dame for ducking the Pop-Tarts Bowl because they thought they were too good for it. This is not true. The game has been incredible between 2 elite teams and Notre Dame was rightfully afraid that they wouldn’t be able to compete. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 27, 2025

Imagine being a Notre Dame football player, watching this Pop Tart Bowl, knowing you earned the opportunity to play in it, but instead you're sitting at home because your institution threw a temper tantrum.



Kids have limited eligibility. Limited time. What a waste. Shameful. https://t.co/xmNgGaSmb2 — Admiral Bear (@AdmiralBear01) December 27, 2025

BYU and Georgia Tech showed Notre Dame what bowls mean

It turns out, bowl games aren't meaningless. Even if you're disappointed, you didn't make the CFP like BYU. Bachmeier and his teammates could have packed it in when they went behind by two scores. But winning mattered to them. Even if you have nothing to play for except pride like Georgia Tech. Going out on a win mattered to Haynes King and the Yellow Jackets suiting up for the last time.

That's why the reaction to Notre Dame has been so visceral. College football fans love college football. We tune into bowl games because they're fun. Because they matter. They matter for the players who are so competitive they can't bear the thought of losing any games. They matter for the players who won't play another snap of competitive football in their lives. They matter for the players making their first starts and appearances.

It's not just the Pop-Tarts Bowl either. Just look at the way Nebraska players embraced the Las Vegas Bowl.

Dear Notre Dame,



This is why you shouldn’t decline a bowl game. Your players could have had a great experience, received some pretty sweet gifts, and bonded as a team.



But sure. Whine and cry, take your ball, and go home. You do you, I guess. https://t.co/71DndRth1H — James Pruch (@jamespruch) December 27, 2025

Or the way Army players and head coach Jeff Monken celebrated a Fenway Bowl victory over UConn.

Notre Dame and its fans want you to hate this and believe it is pointless



Don’t let them win pic.twitter.com/S6bYGUg6dI — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) December 27, 2025

Notre Dame turned down a few extra weeks of practice and a bonding experience for the players who will be coming back in 2026. Were there going to be a bunch of opt-outs? Of course, but Penn State had over 30 players missing because of opt-outs or injuries, including four of their five starting offensive linemen. Interim head coach Terry Smith and his team went out to the Pinstripe Bowl with the guys they had and toughed their way to an emotional win over Clemson.

Look at what Penn State and a bowl game win means for interim head coach Terry Smith 🥹 pic.twitter.com/35zdhXucNY — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2025

Want to see more of the whacky things the Pop-Tarts mascots got up to? You're in the right place.

Best of the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots

The Georgia Tech mascot was sad after they turned the ball over and needed to be comforted by the Pop-tarts pic.twitter.com/nKCBqKS62U — Patrick Barron 🐻〽️ (@BlueBarronPhoto) December 27, 2025

Wild Berry is grilling a bunch of Pop-Tart children! #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/jzGnBypbkQ — Confetti Mawls to the Ground ❤️‍🔥 (@Mawls2theWalls) December 27, 2025

FROSTED CHERRY STOLE ONE OF OUR PHONES @PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/KT5Q8986P5 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 27, 2025

The protein Pop Tart doing curls with toasters on the end of the barbell



That's a brand new sentence#PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/yOvxEex7d0 — Carter Lowe (@cjlvideo) December 27, 2025

When people ask you why you love college football, show them an individual dressed as a giant Pop Tart doing a cannonball off a stage to create a bowl game story arc for next season. pic.twitter.com/ugVTUjXIVC — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) December 28, 2025

The Pop-Tarts Bowl was pure college football with seniors desperate to go out on top and younger guys eager to prove themselves. With coaches every bit as invested as they'd be for a regular season game. With fans entertained from start to finish. It was everything Notre Dame denied themselves by refusing their invite to play. It was their loss.

