Ohio State-Michigan didn't make it to halftime before controversy ruled The Game

What is The Game without a bit of controversy? Take your pick with all the drama in the first half, but the most prevalent one? A Michigan linebacker was able to stay in the game, only receiving an unsportsmanlike penalty, for headbutting a referee. That was followed by Jeremiah Smith’s fourth down catch that resulted in a touchdown, only it looked like he bobbled the ball across the goal line, which would have been a touchback instead of Ohio State’s first lead of the game.

Rivalry week and Ohio State vs. Michigan always has its moments, but not even halfway through this game and there was already a lot to talk about. The two biggest plays of the game could determine the outcome.

Jeremiah Smith bailed out after apparently bobbling the ball over goalline

Michigan fans are going to clamor that Jeremiah Smith’s touchdown shouldn’t have counted and they might have a point. Smith caught the ball, but bobbled it as he ran across the goal line for the first touchdown of the game. The call on the field was a touchdown, which is important here. The ball was clearly not in his possession through him crossing the goal line, but there wasn’t enough to overturn the call.

After review, the TD by Jeremiah Smith was confirmed 🎥



Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/zv4pH1sV72 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2025

I think had it not been called a touchdown, it would have been different. But the fact that it was called a touchdown, there wasn’t enough to overturn the call. It’s fair to say that it wasn’t enough to overturn it because that was too important of a play to let that change the outcome. It was fourth down so Ohio State wouldn’t have had another chance to score either a field goal or touchdown.

Had Smith bobbled it more, maybe, but the slight bobble as he stepped in the end zone just wasn’t enough to change the call. Even rules expert Terry McAulay was at a loss for how to properly legislate the play: "Given recent 'interpretation' events [Like USC's leaping penalty vs. Oregon]. I’m not willing to say definitively whether this is or is not a fumble/touchback. Welcome to the world of college football rules and their interpretations."

Here are the applicable definitions of player possession and fumble which apply here.



A strict reading makes this play a fumble, due to the loss of control, and requiring the player to regain possession by reestablishing control, getting a foot down inbounds, and having the… https://t.co/blsOd5DCXc pic.twitter.com/4VQlnwPX7O — Terry McAulay (@tjmcaulay) November 29, 2025

That play had a lot of momentum behind it. If Ohio State doesn’t score its first touchdown of the game, maybe that stymies their offense and keeps them from having any success against Michigan’s defense.

If Michigan gets the stop, maybe it would have been the change in momentum they needed to finally get some offensive success. Either way, it was a big moment and if Ohio State runs away with it, it may not matter. If they don’t, though, it could be the difference in Michigan extending its win streak over Ohio State in The Game.

Michigan linebacker should have been kicked out after headbutting referee

There’s no reasonable explanation as to why Jaishawn Barham wasn’t ejected from The Game after clearly headbutting a referee. Barham was issued a 15-yard, unsportsmanlike penalty after clearly headbutting a referee. I know games can’t get emotion and sometimes you do things without realizing.

Almost headbutted the ref 😳 pic.twitter.com/C5FhGAKkTx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2025

But contacting a referee, regardless of how mad you are, should result in you getting kicked out of the game. The bigger issue is the officiating crew is essentially saying players can get away with anything in the game and not get punished for it.

The play occurred on third down, meaning if Michigan stopped Ohio State, they would have either forced a field goal or fourth down try. Instead, Ohio State was granted a fresh set of downs, though they ended up having to kick the field goal anyway.

While that play didn’t directly affect the game, the fact that a player was able to stay in the game after headbutting a referee could open up a lot more issues. The officials can’t let the players dictate the game. There’s already been several minor scuffles and things could continue to get out of hand if the officials don’t take control.