Ole Miss vs. Georgia preview in 5 minutes: Fast facts, prediction for CFP quarterfinal

The Ole Miss Rebels reminded college football of what scoring touchdowns look like directly following an offense-less first round game between Miami and Texas A&M. Unfortunately for the Tulane Green Wave, the offensive explosion came at their expense, 41-10. Now the Rebels have their sights on challenging the Georgia Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia locked in their first round bye by winning the SEC title. And they're familiar with their quarterfinal opponent: They already beat the Rebels 43-35 in October. Will the Sugar Bowl produce a different result? Here's what you need to know about both teams in five minutes.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Preview

Ole Miss vs. Georgia game info

OLE MISS VS. GEORGIA GAME INFO Date Thurs., Jan. 1 Time 8 p.m. ET Location New Orleans, LA Channel ESPN Odds TBD

No. 3 Georgia team info, notable wins/losses

Record: 12-1 (7-1 in SEC)

Head coach: Kirby Smart

Strength of schedule: 20th

Best win: 28-7 over Alabama (SEC title game)

Worst loss: 24-21 vs. Alabama

No. 6 Ole Miss team info, notable wins/losses

Record: 11-1 (7-1 in SEC)

Head coach: Pete Golding (Interim — Lane Kiffin hired by LSU)

Strength of schedule: 40th

Notable win: 34-26 at Oklahoma

Notable loss: 43-35 at Georgia

Get to know the Ole Miss and Georgia quarterbacks

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton

Stockton forced out Carson Beck at Georgia, so he came into the season with high expectations — did the Bulldogs pick the right QB? It seems they did. He threw 23 touchdowns and ran for eight more with 442 yards on the ground in total. All the while he protected the football, only through five interceptions.

Personality: Chip on the shoulder

Chip on the shoulder Arm Talent: Throwing on the run

Throwing on the run X-Factor: Turning chaos into conversions

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss

Chambliss wasn't supposed to be in this position. A national title-winner in DII, he transferred to Ole Miss and started the season behind Austin Simmons before an injury thrust him into action. Most CFB fans didn't know his name. Now they do after emerging as one of the best QBs in the SEC (and in the playoff) with 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He rushed for 470 yards and six TDs as well.

Personality: High energy

High energy Arm Talent: Vertical aggressiveness

Vertical aggressiveness X-Factor: Threat to extend the play

Key players to watch in the Sugar Bowl

Georgia WR Zachariah Branch

The speedster Branch is the danger man in Georgia's offense. He led the team with 744 receiving yards. Letting him get into the open field is dangerous, he was fourth nationally with 586 yards after catch while forcing 17 missed tackles.

Georgia LB CJ Allen

CJ Allen made his first starts for Georgia as a true freshman and he's become the leader of the defense as a junior. He leads the Bulldogs in tackles and tackles for loss — though UGA needs someone else to step up there. The All-American is as good a run defender as there is out there, which is good news for Kirby Smart considering next up they've got...

Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy

Lacy's 20 touchdowns this year were second in college football. A true workhorse, he's averaging 21.5 carries per game, racking up 1,279 yards along the way. An impressive 858 of those yards came after contact.

Ole Miss EDGE Kam Franklin

Franklin's pass rushing stats aren't standout. He only has 3.5 sacks on the season, but that doesn't do his pass rush impact justice. The sophomore had 29 QB hurries, ranking fourth in the SEC

Ole Miss vs. Georgia stat comparison

Georgia's offense vs. Ole Miss's defense

GEORGIA OFF STAT OLE MISS DEF 33rd Scoring 24th 44th Yards 33rd 74th Passing 20th 33rd Rushing 69th 27th Sacks 63rd 19th Turnovers 111th

Ole Miss's offense vs. Georgia's defense

OLE MISS OFF STAT GEORGIA DEF 11th Scoring 11th 2nd Yards 12th 3rd Passing 48th 30th Rushing 5th 21st Sacks 108th 19th Turnovers 102nd

Ole Miss vs. Georgia score prediction

CFB Graphs gives Georgia a 55.9 percent win probability over Ole Miss. Essentially, these are pretty evenly matched teams. The Bulldogs rank 19th in offensive success rate and 31st on the defensive side of the ball. The Rebels are 15th and 35th. Both have relatively young quarterbacks leading the way, but only one has a proven winner coaching them. Having Kirby Smart on the sideline alone is enough of an advantage to give UGA the nod over Ole Miss and interim head coach Pete Golding.

Prediction: Georgia 27, Ole Miss 24