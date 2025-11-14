Only one player can prevent the Heisman Trophy from returning to a QB's hands

The Heisman Trophy has consistently been a quarterback award in recent memory. A position player has won it only three times in the last decade, with Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter taking it home in 2024.

This season looks like another prime opportunity for a non-QB to earn the prestigious honor but will the voters see it that way?

Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza are two of the favorites — both quarterbacks — but they haven't necessarily performed like two of the most dominant players in the nation to date. Neither are Top 10 in passing yards (14th and 24th respectively) or completions (16th and 32nd), but they have excelled in other categories like touchdowns (fourth and first) and QB rating (first and second).

They play for and lead the two most dominant teams in the country, and that seems to add a little more luster to their resumes.

Mendoza and Sayin are sure bets to be Heisman finalists this year, but who could join them in New York City and make a serious run at a title many want to hand to either one already?

Jeremiyah Love could make history this year

The Heisman Trophy hasn't been awarded to a non-QB in consecutive seasons since Charles Woodson (CB, Michigan), Ricky Williams (RB, Texas) and Ron Dayne (RB, Wisconsin) all earned it three straight years from 1997-99.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been one of the deadliest rushers in the country and has practically singlehandedly led the Fighting Irish to their Top 10 ranking and a probable shot at returning to the national championship game.

The best player in college football.



LOVE conquers all 🫶#GoIrish☘️ | @JeremiyahLove pic.twitter.com/kQQ7St5ZYH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 22, 2025

His 998 rushing yards are fifth-most, but his 13 touchdowns are tied for second-most at his position. Among teams currently in the College Football Playoff picture, his stats lead the way by a mile.

Love has the it factor, the intangible that a true MVP-caliber player exhibits. Not that the quarterback position can't produce players like that — Mendoza and Sayin have had their fair share of game-saving moments — but if you remove Love from the Notre Dame sideline, the Irish wouldn't be playoff material.

Love would be the first running back to win the Heisman since Alabama's Derrick Henry in 2015 and only the fourth this century. The position is due for some credit, and Love is the only rusher with the credentials to bring it to fruition.