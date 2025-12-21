Oregon vs. Texas Tech preview in 5 minutes: Fast facts, predictions for CFP quarterfinal

For a second, it looked like JMU might give Oregon a game in their first round matchup. The Ducks quickly got bored of that idea and trounced the Dukes, 51-34. Now, the Ducks have a date with Texas Tech in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
Texas Tech earned their first round bye thanks to beating BYU in the Big 12 title game. Oregon missed out on the Big Ten title game because of their lone loss of the season to Indiana. It's the ultimate prove it time for both. Here's a look at the matchup in five minutes.
Oregon vs. Texas Tech
- Oregon vs. Texas Tech game info
- No. 4 Texas Tech team info, notable wins/losses
- No. 5 Oregon team info, notable wins/losses
- Get to know the Oregon and Texas Tech quarterbacks
- Key players to watch in the Orange Bowl
- Oregon vs. Texas Tech stat comparison
- Oregon vs. Texas Tech score prediction
Oregon vs. Texas Tech game info
OREGON VS. TEXAS TECH
GAME INFO
Date
Thurs, Jan. 1
Time
12 p.m. ET
Location
Miami Gardens, FL
Channel
ESPN
Odds
TBD
No. 4 Texas Tech team info, notable wins/losses
- Record: 12-1 (8-1 in ACC)
- Head coach: Clay McGuire
- Strength of schedule: 54th
- Notable win: 34-7 over BYU (Big 12 title game)
- Notable loss: 26-22 at Arizona State
No. 5 Oregon team info, notable wins/losses
- Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)
- Head coach: Dan Lanning
- Strength of schedule: 16th
- Notable win: 42-27 vs. USC
- Notable loss: 30-20 vs. Indiana
Get to know the Oregon and Texas Tech quarterbacks
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton
Morton has as much experience as any of the QBs in the playoff this year as a senior and three-year starter. He led the Big 12 with a passer rating of 162.53, a mark of his efficiency. Texas Tech doesn't need Morton to win them games, they just need him not to lose them.
- Personality: Steady and unflinching
- Arm Talent: Rocket launcher
- X-Factor: Ranks 12th in 30+ yard pass plays
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore
Moore had big shoes to fill following in the footsteps of Dillon Gabriel. He has been more than ready to become the next in a line of stellar Ducks quarterbacks. He had the second-best passing grade from PFF this year, behind Julian Sayin.
- Personality: Confident, competent and competitive
- Arm Talent: NFL-ready
- X-Factor: Big Time Throw rate ranked 1st in FBS
Key players to watch in the Orange Bowl
Texas Tech RB J'Koby Williams
Cameron Dickey is Tech's primary back with 1,095 yards and 15 touchdowns. But defenses need to be just as keyed in to J'Koby Williams, whose 16 plays of 20+ yards ranks second in the Big 12.
Texas Tech's entire front 7
Here's the thing: Texas Tech had four players in their front seven named first-team All-Americans this year. OLB David Bailey and LB Jacob Rodriguez (who was fifth in Heisman voting) were unanimous selections. Defensive linemen AJ Holms and Lee Hunter were also recognized. That's not even counting Romello Height, who ranks third nationally in PFF pass rush grade with nine sacks to his name. These guys are just nasty.
Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq
Widely considered the No. 1 tight end in the upcoming NFL Draft, Sadiq is an all-around threat. He opens massive holes in the run game and frustrates defenses as a pass-catching mismatch. He was slowed by injury in the middle of the season. but he's back and ready to be a game wrecker.
Oregon S Dillon Thieneman
Thieneman has been a standout at safety all season for the Ducks, earning All-American honors. He's second on the team in tackles and tied for first with two interceptions. Whether in coverage or coming down to stop the run, the Purdue transfer is an enforcer who sets the tone for Oregon.
Oregon vs. Texas Tech stat comparison
Texas Tech's offense vs. Oregon's defense
TEXAS TECH OFF
STAT
OREGON DEF
2nd
Scoring
8th
5th
Yards
4th
10th
Passing
3rd
27th
Rushing
20th
67th
Sacks
78th
48th
Turnovers
49th
Oregon's offensive vs. Texas Tech's defense
OREGON OFF
STATS
TEXAS TECH DEF
9th
Scoring
3rd
13th
Yards
5th
46th
Passing
25th
13th
Rushing
1st
16th
Sacks
6th
8th
Turnovers
1st
Oregon vs. Texas Tech score prediction
CFB Graphs gives Texas Tech a 59.0 percent win probability over Oregon. That's a bit of a surprise considering how close these teams are. The Red Raiders rank 34th in offensive success rate and third on defense. The Ducks are fifth on offense and 14th on defense. Moreover, Oregon played a significantly better strength of schedule than Tech. The thing is, Texas Tech's defense is too good to pick against.
Prediction: Texas Tech 27, Oregon 21