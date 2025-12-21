Oregon vs. Texas Tech preview in 5 minutes: Fast facts, predictions for CFP quarterfinal

For a second, it looked like JMU might give Oregon a game in their first round matchup. The Ducks quickly got bored of that idea and trounced the Dukes, 51-34. Now, the Ducks have a date with Texas Tech in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Texas Tech earned their first round bye thanks to beating BYU in the Big 12 title game. Oregon missed out on the Big Ten title game because of their lone loss of the season to Indiana. It's the ultimate prove it time for both. Here's a look at the matchup in five minutes.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech

Oregon vs. Texas Tech game info

OREGON VS. TEXAS TECH GAME INFO Date Thurs, Jan. 1 Time 12 p.m. ET Location Miami Gardens, FL Channel ESPN Odds TBD

No. 4 Texas Tech team info, notable wins/losses

Record: 12-1 (8-1 in ACC)

Head coach: Clay McGuire

Strength of schedule: 54th

Notable win: 34-7 over BYU (Big 12 title game)

Notable loss: 26-22 at Arizona State

No. 5 Oregon team info, notable wins/losses

Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Head coach: Dan Lanning

Strength of schedule: 16th

Notable win: 42-27 vs. USC

Notable loss: 30-20 vs. Indiana

Get to know the Oregon and Texas Tech quarterbacks

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton | John E. Moore III/GettyImages

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton

Morton has as much experience as any of the QBs in the playoff this year as a senior and three-year starter. He led the Big 12 with a passer rating of 162.53, a mark of his efficiency. Texas Tech doesn't need Morton to win them games, they just need him not to lose them.

Personality: Steady and unflinching

Steady and unflinching Arm Talent: Rocket launcher

Rocket launcher X-Factor: Ranks 12th in 30+ yard pass plays

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore

Moore had big shoes to fill following in the footsteps of Dillon Gabriel. He has been more than ready to become the next in a line of stellar Ducks quarterbacks. He had the second-best passing grade from PFF this year, behind Julian Sayin.

Personality: Confident, competent and competitive

Confident, competent and competitive Arm Talent: NFL-ready

NFL-ready X-Factor: Big Time Throw rate ranked 1st in FBS

Key players to watch in the Orange Bowl

Montana State v Oregon | Ali Gradischer/GettyImages

Texas Tech RB J'Koby Williams

Cameron Dickey is Tech's primary back with 1,095 yards and 15 touchdowns. But defenses need to be just as keyed in to J'Koby Williams, whose 16 plays of 20+ yards ranks second in the Big 12.

Texas Tech's entire front 7

Here's the thing: Texas Tech had four players in their front seven named first-team All-Americans this year. OLB David Bailey and LB Jacob Rodriguez (who was fifth in Heisman voting) were unanimous selections. Defensive linemen AJ Holms and Lee Hunter were also recognized. That's not even counting Romello Height, who ranks third nationally in PFF pass rush grade with nine sacks to his name. These guys are just nasty.

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

Widely considered the No. 1 tight end in the upcoming NFL Draft, Sadiq is an all-around threat. He opens massive holes in the run game and frustrates defenses as a pass-catching mismatch. He was slowed by injury in the middle of the season. but he's back and ready to be a game wrecker.

Oregon S Dillon Thieneman

Thieneman has been a standout at safety all season for the Ducks, earning All-American honors. He's second on the team in tackles and tied for first with two interceptions. Whether in coverage or coming down to stop the run, the Purdue transfer is an enforcer who sets the tone for Oregon.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech stat comparison

Texas Tech's offense vs. Oregon's defense

TEXAS TECH OFF STAT OREGON DEF 2nd Scoring 8th 5th Yards 4th 10th Passing 3rd 27th Rushing 20th 67th Sacks 78th 48th Turnovers 49th

Oregon's offensive vs. Texas Tech's defense

OREGON OFF STATS TEXAS TECH DEF 9th Scoring 3rd 13th Yards 5th 46th Passing 25th 13th Rushing 1st 16th Sacks 6th 8th Turnovers 1st

Oregon vs. Texas Tech score prediction

CFB Graphs gives Texas Tech a 59.0 percent win probability over Oregon. That's a bit of a surprise considering how close these teams are. The Red Raiders rank 34th in offensive success rate and third on defense. The Ducks are fifth on offense and 14th on defense. Moreover, Oregon played a significantly better strength of schedule than Tech. The thing is, Texas Tech's defense is too good to pick against.

Prediction: Texas Tech 27, Oregon 21