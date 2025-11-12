Who stays perfect? Ranking the unbeaten teams’ paths to the College Football Playoff

The 2025-26 college football campaign is closely approaching the conclusion of the regular season and as things stand there are three programs that remain perfect. The No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies both have nine wins, while No. 2 Indiana dramatically squeaked out its 10th over Penn State in Happy Valley.

Over the final three weeks of the regular season, there are ample opportunities for each to earn their first blemish. Will any of them reach the College Football Playoff undefeated?

Which undefeated team has the best shot at remaining perfect entering the CFP?

No. 3 Texas A&M (9-0)

Quarterback Marcel Reed has vastly impressed this season, leading the Aggies to their first 9-0 start since 1992. Back then they were members of the Southwest Conference which was much less competitive than their current home in the SEC.

Texas A&M's remaining schedule contains one cupcake matchup against Samford on Nov. 22 and a massive rivalry game against resurgent No. 11 Texas right after Thanksgiving. The latter is their best chance of stumbling ahead of a likely appearance in the conference title game but it also cannot overlook a Week 12 bout with South Carolina. If there was ever a trap game ahead, that would be it. The Aggies would face their toughest test in Atlanta against either Alabama, Georgia or Ole Miss. While they're extremely talented, the SEC title game is truly a toss up.

No. 2 Indiana (10-0)

Just looking at the Hoosier's remaining schedule, any fan would chalk them up to be 12-0 going to Indianapolis to bid for the Big Ten title. Granted, they needed a miraculous toe-tap touchdown to avoid being upset by Penn State in Week 11. Their next opponent - Wisconsin - knocked off a ranked team with its punter finishing the game as the leading passer.

I'm not saying Indiana is on upset watch or anything but it would be very fitting for this season to have the Hoosiers escape one upset in a thrilling fashion only to come back down to Earth in such humbling fashion. That being said, they probably will win that game and then enjoy a bye before finishing the regular season against lowly Purdue.

Now, once they get to Indianapolis the Hoosiers are likely to face Ohio State which may or may not be undefeated as well. It'll all come down to The Game against Michigan. Either way, it's hard to see Indiana top the Buckeyes even if it would practically be homefield advantage.

No. 1 Ohio State (9-0)

Speaking of the Buckeyes, Ohio State has two easily winnable games over the next two weeks against UCLA and Rutgers. Then, of course, they travel to Ann Arbor to try and beat the Wolverines for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Obviously, the Wolverines pose the biggest threat to a perfect season for Ohio State but the Buckeyes aren't going to lose forever to their biggest rivals. Fifth time seems to be the charm and it'll give them momentum going into Indianapolis and their title defense during the College Football Playoff.