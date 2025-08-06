Predicting how many SEC teams will be ranked in the first AP poll

Once again, we are reminded that we live in a Power Four world. Entering the second year of the latest big wave of conference realignment in major college football, we are starting to come to grips with the fact that teams like Oklahoma and Texas play in the SEC, Oregon and USC in the Big Ten, Arizona State and BYU in the Big 12, and SMU in the ACC. Cal and Stanford in the ACC still seems so weird...

Regardless, Monday provided us with healthy helpings of discussion when it came to the Preseason Coaches Poll being released. The coaching collective came together to provide us with some insight into who they think might be the best teams in college football. This is only our guiding light for a week until the AP Top 25 Poll comes out next week. Then, we must wait a bit for the playoff rankings.

For those who have not seen it or need a reminder of what it is, here is the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Preseason Coaches Poll for 2025 college football season

Texas Longhorns: 1,606 points (28 first-place votes) Ohio State Buckeyes: 1,565 points (20 first-place votes) Penn State Nittany Lions: 1,525 points (14 first-place votes) Georgia Bulldogs: 1,466 points (3 first-place votes) Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 1,360 points Clemson Tigers: 1,324 points (2 first-place votes) Oregon Ducks: 1,307 points Alabama Crimson Tide: 1,210 points LSU Tigers: 1,056 points Miami Hurricanes; 823 points Arizona State Sun Devils: 806 points Illinois Fighting Illini: 734 points South Carolina Gamecocks: 665 points Michigan Wolverines: 580 points Ole Miss Rebels: 573 points SMU Mustangs: 555 points Florida Gators: 498 points Tennessee Volunteers: 492 points Indiana Hoosiers: 460 points Kansas State Wildcats: 438 points Texas A&M Aggies: 392 points Iowa Sate Cyclones: 392 points BYU Cougars: 287 points Texas Tech Red Raiders: 261 points Boise State Broncos: 246 points

For further context, here is a list of every college football team that received at least one point, too.

Oklahoma Sooners: 221 points

Missouri Tigers: 142 points

Louisville Cardinals: 126 points

USC Trojans: 116 points

Utah Utes: 86 points

Baylor Bears: 76 points

Auburn Tigers: 50 points

Iowa Hawkeyes: 49 points

Memphis Tigers: 34 points

Army Black Knights: 33 points

Tulane Green Wave: 31 points

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 27 points

TCU Horned Frogs: 24 points

Nebraska Cornhuskers: 19 points

Syracuse Orange: 16 points

Washington Huskies: 15 points

Navy Midshipmen: 14 points

Arkansas Razorbacks: 14 points

Duke Blue Devils: 12 points

Colorado Buffaloes: 12 points

Minnesota Golden Gophers: 11 points

UNLV Rebels: 8 points

Florida State Seminoles: 8 points

Kansas Jayhawks: 6 points

Vanderbilt Commodores: 3 points

Buffalo Bulls: 1 point

Now that we have seen roughly the 50 best teams college football sprawled out in front of us, I am now wondering how many of those teams will make the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll out of the SEC. A few teams like Georgia and Texas will be locks. Others such as Florida and Texas A&M will be probable inclusions. As for a few others, I wonder where the line of demarcation will be when sizing up the field.

Here is my best guess of what SEC will be cracking the top 25 of the Preseason AP Poll on Monday.

What SEC teams are going to make the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll?

Right now, here is how I would group all 16 SEC teams, based on their chances of making the top 25.

Locks (6): Georgia, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina

Probables (2): Florida, Texas A&M

Borderlines (3): Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri

Not a Chance (5): Auburn, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Since Georgia and Texas are locks to make the College Football Playoff at this time, they are obvious inclusions inside of the top five. Between Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina, those are probably your four next best chances of getting a third, fourth or more teams into the playoff. Alabama and LSU will probably be top 10. Ole Miss and South Carolina are both comfortably top 20.

I may only have two probables in Florida and Texas A&M, mostly because I cannot fathom either team not starting the year ranked. Florida finished last year with some positive momentum. Texas A&M has great players and a phenomenal head coach in Mike Elko. As for the three borderline candidates, I am not sold on Tennessee at all. I also think that people will be touch and go with Oklahoma and Missouri.

And as far as the five teams that do not have a chance to start the season ranked, I feel bad grouping Auburn and Vanderbilt into the same cluster as teams that I do not think are going to do anything in Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi State. Auburn and Vanderbilt should be bowl teams, possibly cracking the top 25 at various points of the season if the Tigers and Commodores win eight games.

So for the sake of argument, the six teams I have listed as locks and the two as probable are all making it in. There spots inside of the AP Top 25 feel largely justified at this point in time. As for the three borderline candidates between Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee, I think two crack the top 25. I am leaning Oklahoma and Tennessee over Missouri, although I am especially down on the Vols.

At this point in time, I believe 10 SEC teams will be among the top 25 teams in the Preseason AP Poll.

Georgia Bulldogs

Texas Longhorns

Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels

South Carolina Gamecocks

Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies

Oklahoma Sooners

Tennessee Volunteers

Not all will finish the season ranked inside of the top 25, but I bet they all will be ranked to start it.