Predicting the next FCS teams that will follow North Dakota State to FBS

College football realignment has significantly altered the landscape of the sport with multiple conferences adding and subtracting programs within the last four years.

The most notable of such changes was the near eradication of the Pac-12 when 10 schools departed for the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC. Only Oregon State and Washington State remained and after a pair of lonesome seasons, the conference revived itself by cannibalizing a lower league in the FBS.

The Mountain West is losing five members in 2026 to the new-look Pac-12 and that has created a void in competition. To remedy the absences, the league added teams like Northern Illinois (MAC) and North Dakota State (Missouri Valley).

Specifically, the latter's addition is a huge jump from the FCS to FBS level. The Bison have famously won 10 FCS national championships since 2011 and produced dozens of NFL draft selections. That program has appeared ready to compete at the next level for quite some time but there hadn't been any room until realignment was sparked.

Now that North Dakota State has broken the dam, these programs are poised to join them — potentially in the Mountain West as well.

South Dakota State

The Jack Rabbits have dueled their rivals in North Dakota State for FCS supremacy for the last decade, appearing in three national championships from 2020-23 and winning two of them. The program is similar to James Madison, also a former FCS competitor, with national prowess that can be respected in the FBS.

South Dakota State is also one of just 13 FCS schools to host ESPN's College GameDay. By joining the Bison and bringing the rivalry to the FBS, there's a whole new level of competition for fans to tune into and boost ratings for the network. While it already hosts FCS content, making those two teams College Football Playoff-eligible would be boon. Sign us up.

Montana State

The latest FCS national champions should be itching to take their talents to the next level. They've appeared in three title games since 2021 and are constantly near the top of the division's rankings. In fact, it's the only program to win a national championship at three different levels of competition (NAIA, NCAA DII and FCS).

The Bobcats have also dominated their conference — the Big Sky — winning 18 titles since joining in 1963. They've made 14 NCAA playoff appearances since 1984 and hold a 21-14-2 record in the postseason. The Mountain West would be a natural fit for them.

Montana

Speaking of natural fits. If the Bobcats are going to consider joining the FBS, their rival in Montana should also do the same. It wouldn't be a forced addition either. The Grizzlies have only had one, yes one, losing season in the last 37 years and own a winning percentage of .890 in the FCS playoffs.

The Mountain West has lost a majority of its natural rivalries to the Pac-12 so by adding in the "Dakota Marker" and "The Brawl of the Wild" fans will have intense competition to look forward to. The travel would be ideal as well. Montana is located close enough to places like North Dakota State and Wyoming to justify inclusion in the conference. It just makes too much sense.