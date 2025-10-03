In modern college football, it's a rarity for a single program to win exactly none of its games in a single season. In fact, it's only happened five times in the last decade (excluding the Covid-shortened 2020 season).

This year, there are four programs that are currently barreling toward that same fate but there's still a lot of football left to be played and at least one opponent on their remaining schedules that should prove to be beatable.

Let's examine each of those teams and predict when they can expect to finally taste triumph.

When will each winless CFB team finally claim victory?

UCLA Bruins: vs. Maryland (Oct. 18)

There were a lot of college football fans (ahem, Tennessee fans) that were hoping for quarterback Nico Iamaleava's downfall but, boy, I don't think anyone would've predicted UCLA potentially losing every game this year. It's still unlikely that happens and it's thanks to a visit from the Terrapins in two weeks. A win isn't guaranteed but that's going to be the best opportunity for Iamaleava to avoid the worst possible embarrassment just one season removed from playing in College Football Playoff game.

Oregon State Beavers: vs. Lafayette (Oct. 18)

The Beavers are heading into two consecutive weeks of East Coast travel to face Appalachian State and Wake Forest. Those conditions will automatically hamper Oregon State's ability to put up a good fight and claw out a win. However, victimizing an FCS team at home is just what the doctor ordered. Expect the Beavers to have a win on their resume before November.

Sam Houston State Bearkats: vs. Delaware (Nov. 15)

There's a real risk the Bearkats could become the sixth winless team this decade, but there's hope yet. The Fightin' Blue Hens of Delaware are currently 3-1 but at some point fatigue and injuries catch up to a team. It'll have to be a perfect storm, but Sam Houston State's best opportunity will come against the first year Conference USA members.

UMass Minutemen vs. Kent State (Oct. 11)

The Minutemen have scored just four offensive touchdowns all year. In fact, they only scored one over the last two weeks. There's an opportunity this week against Western Michigan to open MAC play to get their first win but it's less likely than when they go up against Kent State the following week. The Golden Flashes, who went winless in 2024, will becoming off a likely bruising loss to No. 5 Oklahoma and will walk right into the Minutemen's line of fire.