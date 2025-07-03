Preseason All-American team reveals college football’s most slept on contender

It's finally July and before we know it, we'll be watching Week 0 of the 2025-26 college football season kick off. It still feels like just yesterday the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff got underway to a resounding success.

Several teams emerged last season as surprising contenders, while others were massive disappointments. Now, as we approach the fall and a new year, pundits are releasing their lists for players to look out for — but one list rises above all the others. The 2025 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams were released on Tuesday, and they're a clear indicator of which programs the so-called experts think will boast the strongest talent.

Players from 34 different programs are represented on the list, but the Southeastern Conference leads the way with 12 schools mentioned. There are five teams with three players listed (Alabama, Clemson, Indiana, Penn State and Texas). One team that made the playoff last year, however, appears to be getting slept on.

Arizona State might be the most slept-on CFP contender in the country

Last year, Arizona State went from being predicted to finish 16th out of 16 in the Big 12 Conference to winning the whole thing outright. They earned a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff bracket and pushed No. 5 Texas to the brink in double overtime at the Peach Bowl in a quarterfinal matchup.

This year they can't ride the dark horse label anymore, but that doesn't mean they're just an ordinary team with an average shot at a title. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt and sophomore wide receiver Jordyn Tyson were both named to the preseason All-America second team, behind Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams.

While those two selections were worthy in their respective spots, they aren't the only Sun Devils who probably deserved more recognition. DB Xavion Alford (Big 12 first-team defense), defensive lineman CJ Fite (Big 12 second-team defense) and kicker Jesus Gomez (Big 12 third-team specialists) are going to be players that make a big difference for ASU football this season.

Without them, the Sun Devils likely drop to an inconsequential, mid-conference program. Alford and Fite in particular were key components in DC Brian Ward's defensive system that wrecked opponents all last year.

Leavitt and Tyson's connection was deadly evident before the latter's injury in the final game of the regular season. If he had been healthy in the Peach Bowl, things might not have turned out in Texas' favor. The Sun Devils will be a force to be reckoned with in 2025, whether they're getting preseason hype or not.