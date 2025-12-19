Quiz: Can you guess what these college football bowl game aponsors actually do?

2 of 7
Answer: A real estate developer and investor along the Gulf Coast!
Sponsor: Bucked Up
Bucked Up served as the sponsor of the fifth and final LA Bowl, in which Washington rolled to an easy win over Boise State in Inglewood. Previously, the official bowl game of both Jimmey Kimmel and Rob Gronkowski had been repped by Stifel, Starco Brands and Art of Sport. But just what does Bucked Up actually do?
- A. A supplement and energy drink brand
- B. The sequel to Big Buck Hunter
- C. A line of tactical swimwear
- D. A new mental health app
