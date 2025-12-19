Quiz: Can you guess what these college football bowl game aponsors actually do?

LA Bowl in Inglewood, CA | Gina Ferazzi/GettyImages

Answer: A supplement and energy drink brand!

Sponsor: Wasabi

Wasabi has served as the title sponsor of the Fenway Bowl since its inception in 2022, the latest in a trend of baseball stadiums retrofitted for college football in the offseason. Last year, UConn topped North Carolina with new Heels head coach Bill Belichick in attendance. This year, the Huskies are back, this time facing Army. But just what does Wasabi actually do?

Is it ...

A. A military subcontractor

B. A line of clothingwear for children

C. A chain of sushi restaurants

D. A cloud storage company