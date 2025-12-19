Quiz: Can you guess what these college football bowl game aponsors actually do?

2025 IS4S Salute To Veterans Bowl - Troy v Jacksonville State | Stew Milne/GettyImages

Answer: Integrated Solutions for Systems!

Sponsor: Rate

This game began life in 1989 as the Copper Bowl, then spent some 15 years as the Insight.com/Insight Bowl, then a few years as the Cactus Bowl, then two very memorable years as the Cheez-It Bowl — with a brief Buffalo Wild Wings sponsorship in between. It's been sponsored by the same company now since 2020, with New Mexico and Minnesota facing off in this year's edition. But just what does Rate actually do?

Is it ...

A. A Britpop revival band

B. A new dating app

C. A residential mortgage lender

D. A marketplace for pet supplies