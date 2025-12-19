Quiz: Can you guess what these college football bowl game aponsors actually do?From the ReliaQuest Bowl to the 68 Ventures Bowl, college football’s weirdest sponsorships are back. Think you know what these companies actually do? Take the quiz.ByChris Landers|Share on FacebookShare on XCopy ArticleIcon Sportswire/GettyImagesShare on FacebookShare on XShare on RedditCopy ArticlePrev7 of 7NextAlabama v Michigan - ReliaQuest Bowl | Douglas P. DeFelice/GettyImagesAnswer: A cybersecurity firm!Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsNextHome/College Football