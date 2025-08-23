Ranking every CFB Week 0 game from glued to the couch to touch grass

We finally made it, folks. There's college football on our televisions this weekend. It's time to veg out on our couches and enjoy the competition we've missed for over 7 months.

Granted, Week 0 has a limited slate of games - five to be exact - and they aren't all equally worthy of our attention. We're going to help you out and tell you how you should prioritize your Saturday schedule and maximize your viewing pleasure.

Ranking every Week 0 game by how riveting they could be

5. Idaho State vs. UNLV

This will likely be a one-sided affair. UNLV almost made the College Football Playoff last year but couldn't get past Ashton Jeanty and Boise State. Idaho State is just here to collect its $500,000 game check and move on with the rest of the season. You can probably skip this one unless you're an alum of either institution.

4. Sam Houston State vs. Western Kentucky

This has a little promise of being entertaining, but just a little. Sam Houston State may have been an FCS juggernaut at one point but now in the FBS it's a whole new ball game. Western Kentucky isn't a powerhouse by any stretch but they should have no problems getting the job done. Keep this game on in the background while you eat dinner, you never know, it could surprise you.

3. Fresno State vs. Kansas

This one could be promising. Kansas upset every Big 12 contender except for Arizona State last year and the Jayhawks' expectations are a lot higher this year. Fresno State is preparing to make the jump to the Pac-12 next season, but there's not a lot of hype surrounding their final campaign in the Mountain West. This could easily be an early upset alert so you should keep your eyes on it.

2. Stanford vs. Hawaii

Okay, bear with me. Both teams are not premier programs nor are they vying for any hot start to spark a run at the College Football Playoff. But boy could this be a classic shootout. Neither program likes to play defense so you could be in for a lot of scoring. Bonus: It's a kickoff from Hawaii that isn't at midnight for East coast folks.

1. No. 22 Iowa State vs. No. 17 Kansas State

Of course, this one has to be at the top of the list by default. College football from Ireland — no, Big 12 football from Ireland — what more could you ask for? Farmaggedon in Dublin could have the makings of an instant classic, especially with the Big 12 title potentially being on the line in Week 0. Both teams are favored to be in contention for the Big 12 championship when November and December roll around so the loser will be at a big disadvantage early. This noon kickoff is your top priority on Saturday.