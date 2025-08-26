Revisit Lee Corso's Five best College GameDay moments before his final farewell

Saturday will be a bittersweet moment for college football fans as Lee Corso will be making his final headgear selection on ESPN's College Gameday. For over three decades, Corso has been entertaining college football fans for hundreds of fanbases with his headgear selection.

No matter what college team you cheer for, Corso holds a special place in many college football fans' hearts and has provided countless memories for so many with his iconic and amusing headgear selections. Here's a look at some of the best Lee Corso moments ahead of his final appearance on College Gameday.

5. The First Headgear Selection

Let's go back where it all started in Columbus in 1996, when Lee Corso made his first-ever headgear selection as he put on the head of Brutus the Buckeye, and the rest is history. Corso has put the head of the Buckeye several times since then and has always considered Brutus to be his first love.

Corso's final College Gameday show will be on the campus where it all began for the matchup between Texas and Ohio State. It's only fitting that Corso picks Ohio State one more time and finishes his headgear selections the way it started.

Throwback to Lee Corso’s very first headgear pick on College GameDay 👏 pic.twitter.com/5DRKwOwuAe — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 12, 2023

4. Oregon Duck fight with Will Ferrell

Corso has provided Oregon fans with many iconic moments over the years, as he has picked the Ducks 21 times. Oregon has benefited well from Corso picking them, as the Ducks have won 14 of the matchups that he picked them.

When Will Ferrell and Lee Corso got into it 😭😂



Don't miss Coach make his 400th pick this Saturday on #CollegeGameDay‼️ pic.twitter.com/knUXpHAlHD — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 13, 2023

In 2010, No. 2 Oregon visited USC with its BCS National Championship hopes on the line. Corso picked the Ducks to win, and Will Ferrell wasn't happy and got into it with Lee. Oregon would go on to beat USC 53-32 on its way to playing in the BCS National Championship game.

3. Corso rides on a motorcycle as the Oregon Duck mascot

Another iconic Oregon Ducks selection also came in 2009 when the Oregon Ducks hosted the USC Trojans in a top 10 matchup. Corso picked Oregon to win the game, and he decided to hop on the back of a motorcycle and ride with the Duck mascot head on.

Corso's riding on the motorcycle ended up bringing the Ducks good luck as it resulted in Oregon beating USC 47-20.

2. But that Dog is Ugly

While Corso has picked the Georgia Bulldogs multiple times throughout his career, this headgear selection in 2008 is one that UGA fans would like to forget. When making his selection for the Week 5 2008 matchup between Alabama and Georgia, Corso had something funny up his sleeve when picking a winner.

Georgia's winning streak against Alabama, which lasted since 1995, didn't stop Corso from calling the Uga dog ugly to his face before putting on the Big Al headgear and picking Alabama, which resulted in the Crimson Tide winning 41-30.

1. Lee Corso swears when picking Houston

By far the most iconic and comical moment in the history of College GameDay took place in 2011, before the SMU-Houston game. Houston was one of the few undefeated teams in the country at the time that GameDay was visiting.

The tale of the iconic "Ah, f--- it," moment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1PDD9jw9W7 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 23, 2025

When making his pick for the game, Corso pulled out a SMU megaphone only to chuck it and yell "Ah f*ck it!" before putting on the Houston Cougar mascot head. His pick resulted in Chris Fowler and Olympic track star Carl Lewis laughing in shock at him dropping the f-bomb.

Kirk Herbstreit pulled back in his chair in shock, only to look inside the Cougar mascot head, not believing what Corso just pulled off.