Rivalry Week etiquette: How to talk college football at Thanksgiving without ruining dinner

Very few things go together like Thanksgiving and football. The NFL owns Thursday, but the weekend belongs to college football. And Rivalry Week is the perfect appetizer for the College Football Playoff, not to mention a final hurrah for fans whose teams didn’t quite deliver this year.

Still, even the most passionate fans need to handle a weekend full of memories and bad blood the right way. This is supposed to be fun banter and friendly competition, not a holiday meltdown. Rivalry Week etiquette matters. You don’t want to trash your father-in-law’s favorite team in his house, after all. But you also shouldn't hide your fandom. So here are the dos and don’ts to enjoy Rivalry Week without ruining Thanksgiving dinner.

Want more rivalries? Explore FanSided’s Rivalry Week Hub, our interactive deep dive into the traditions, history and moments that define college football’s fiercest matchups.

The Dos

Read the room on trash talk

Everyone loves a good riff at their least favorite team, but there’s a time to trash talk and a time to simply enjoy the game. One careless joke about the Iron Bowl and suddenly you’re stuck at the kids’ table.

My rule of thumb: During the game is fair game, before the game is fair game. After the game, leave it be. When you’re with your friends that’s one thing, but keep a level of respect at the family Thanksgiving gatherings. No need to roast your uncle's blood pressure.

Another tip: Talk about the game itself and nothing more. Your family doesn’t care about the high school recruit your team stole from them; he'll probably transfer before an official snap anyway. Nobody cares about that Week 1 win or loss either. Talk strictly about the game and keep it clean!

Find common ground to keep the environment lighthearted

When in doubt, blame the refs. If there’s one topic you can always complain about, it’s the referees. Talk about the bad call, agree to disagree on official reviews, find a commonality that can break the tension in the game. And don’t gloat about the call that shouldn’t have gone your way when it did; nobody cares.

Remember, this is about enjoying the holiday weekend with loved ones; you can’t do that if you’re a constant complainer or bickering about undercooked rivalry takes. You can find things that relate to both sides, and that keeps things even-keeled. The heated rivalry is on the TV, not in the living room.

Befriend the one person who likes the team you support

If you’re headed into enemy territory, find the one person you can relate to and bask in your fandom. Everyone needs someone to vent to, and no one cares if you’re rooting for the other team. If you’re a lone soldier, it might be best to just keep your frustrations to yourself. It’s not worth the backlash, and at the end of the day, it’s just a game, played by kids much younger than us.

Not to diminish the significance, but on Sunday morning, you’ll go back to your life, and the outcome of the game won’t change that. Don’t let your holiday weekend actions dictate your future.

The Don’ts

Don’t show up dressed like you’re trying out for the team

Thanksgiving dinner is not the time to flex a jersey. In fact, it’s the quickest way to become the least favorite person in the room. Dress nice; add a lowkey item like a hat or t-shirt with your team's logo. But a customized, game jersey is doing way too much. If you thought your in-laws despised you before, show up in full gear and you’ll find out what they really think.

Don’t go down that college football rabbit hole

Nobody came to dinner to debate whether the portal is ruining America. You know how you’re not supposed to talk about politics at Thanksgiving? The same could be said about the politics of college football. It is unnecessary to go down the NIL rabbit hole while scarfing down a meal. It’s fine if the conversation naturally goes there. But don’t go nerding out on players nobody knows or has heard of. Save that for your group chat.

Don’t overcelebrate, it’s not that serious

Please don’t be that person who overcelebrates throughout the game. If you spike a turkey leg after a big play, you’ve gone too far. Someone made a good catch? Enjoy it, hype it up a little bit, even double down during the replay. As soon as the next play starts, move on. Nobody wants to be around an obnoxious person who constantly hypes up every play their team makes.

In that same tone, don’t overreact when your rival does something too. Cheer on your team. The end. If you follow these rules, you’ll set yourself up for an easy-going Thanksgiving. And if you see somebody breaking these rules, politely tap them on the shoulder and let them know they're overdoing it. If they don’t believe you, keep this bookmarked for an easy guide.

Remember: Rivalry Week ends. Family group chat do not. Happy Rivalry Week, Happy Thanksgiving and may you enjoy this weekend of football without the nuances that could ruin it for you.