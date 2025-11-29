Should Ohio State and Indiana rest players in the Big Ten title game?

Ohio State and Indiana have locked down a spot in the Big Ten championship game, but could it be the most anti-climatic title game? Usually, conference championship games are teams’ final chance to build their College Football Playoff resume. Ohio State and Indiana are already locked into the CFP field and with the CFP selection committee already admitting that conference game outcomes don’t punish teams, what incentive do Ohio State and Indiana have to play full strength?

Sure, historically speaking, Ohio State and Indiana need a conference championship badly. The Buckeyes haven’t reached the Big Ten title game since 2020. Indiana hasn’t won the Big Ten since 1967 and truthfully, Curt Cignetti isn’t taking a game off. That said, there’s an argument to be made about taking the game off.

Why it might make sense for Ohio State, Indiana to rest players

Maybe they don’t immediately rest their starters, but maybe they’re on a snap count. Both Ohio State and Indiana will most likely make the first round byes, regardless of what happens during the game, so risking injury isn’t worth it. This isn’t just any pointless game, it is a conference title game, but the stakes just aren’t as high as they used to be.

There has to be a way for the CFP selection committee to not devalue conference championships. In a way, they're looked at like an exhibition game when both the teams involved are already locked into the College Football Playoff. There has to be a way for the conference title games to matter.

Even if a first round bye was truly at stake, Ohio State went on a playoff run last year, having to play each round. It might be better to do that rather than having a month off in between games, keeping your team fresh. Then again, getting more time to prepare and get healthy is invaluable. There’s something to be said for getting extra rest.

Why there’s too much at stake for Ohio State, Indiana to rest players

As enticing as it might be, there’s no need for Ohio State and Indiana to rest their players. For one, Indiana has a point to prove. They were stomped in Columbus when the two met last year and it was the only regular season loss for the Hoosiers. They lost in the first round to Notre Dame in the playoff. Cignetti already talks a big game, there’s no way he’s going to bow out to Ohio State in the conference title game.

The Buckeyes are fresh off their first win over Michigan since before COVID, so there's no way they’re going to minimize their first Big Ten championship appearance in five years. The other big reason both teams should play is they’ll both most likely get the first round bye anyway so it’s not a big risk to take the game seriously.

When it comes to the CFP field, Indiana and Ohio State have been the strongest teams in the field. They’re both 12-0 entering the Big Ten title game, Texas A&M lost, which knocks them out of the top 4 and there’s no way Georgia, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon or Oklahoma jump a one-loss Ohio State or Indiana team.

Realistically, both teams should just treat the game like their season depended on it. Wasting a shot at winning a conference title just because you don’t want to risk injury just isn’t worth it. Who know, Cignetti and Day could be building a rivalry and no good rivalry is built on half-hearted efforts.