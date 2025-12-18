The 3 matchups that will decide Oklahoma vs. Alabama

The College Football Playoff first round offers fans some juicy matchups, with a rematch between Oklahoma and Alabama being one heck of an appetizer on Friday.

The Sooners topped the Crimson Tide 23-21 back in November, effectively clinching their spot in the 12-team bracket with the statement win. Alabama will be looking for revenge as it travels to Norman and potentially kick-start an unlikely yet unsurprising national championship run.

However, each team possesses critical strengths and weaknesses that, when exploited, will influence the outcome of the game. Let's explore a few of those here.

Ty Simpson vs. the Sooners secondary

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has only thrown five interceptions all year. His ability to secure the ball has been pivotal in close games for the Crimson Tide but Oklahoma forced one of those turnovers in their last matchup.

The Sooners have collected nine interceptions on defense, converting one for a touchdown against — wait for it — Alabama. Forcing Simpson to play sloppy and make mistakes will be the No. 1 goal of the Oklahoma defense. If he's off-tempo and off schedule, it'll be extremely difficult for the Tide to get downfield and find the endzone.

Kalen DeBoer vs. Brent Venables

Venables got the best of DeBoer the first time, mostly through his defensive-minded approach to the game in Tuscaloosa. Holding Alabama to 21 points when it averaged 32.7 per game up to that point was impressive.

DeBoer, arguably, will have the most pressure on him to deliver the program's first CFP victory since Nick Saban's departure. Venables has over-delivered for the Sooner faithful in what was supposed to just be a growth year. The former may have to get more creative and therefore find some increasingly desperate play calls if the latter continues to hold the Tide's offense at bay. But if Venables is thrown off his game schedule, DeBoer will have Oklahoma in his crosshairs, and that will spell doom for the Sooners.

Alabama's RBs vs. Oklahoma's front five

The Crimson Tide haven't seen any of their rushers turn out to be game busters this season. The running back room is averaging just 116.2 yards per game and may need to find another gear to give Simpson a break through the air.

Oklahoma's front five are allowing just 81.4 yards per game to opposing backs, the fifth-best rushing defense in the nation. Alabama only gained 80 yards on the ground in their November matchup and if the Sooners put up yet another brick wall in the trenches, the Tide are going to find themselves between a rock and a hard place on offense. Advantage Sooners.