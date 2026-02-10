The most underrated quarterback in each college football conference

The 2025 college football season saw some unusual stars emerge at quarterback. You'd be hard pressed to find anyone who truly believed Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza would emerge with the Heisman Trophy at — checks notes — Indiana.

Entering 2026, fans should be on the lookout for other passers who will potentially blossom into household names. The expanded College Football Playoff provides for more schools to be in the spotlight later in the season, therefore, creating more opportunity for good quarterbacks to get the attention they deserve.

Let's evaluate one passer from each conference that appears poised to demand increased respect and break through the veil of mediocrity.

American Athletic: Owen McCown, UTSA

The Roadrunners lost six games last season but were within one score in half of them. McCown was a big reason why UTSA's offense scored more than 30 points six times. His 2,995 passing yards and 30 touchdowns finished sixth and second-best in the conference respectively. He could very well build off of that momentum in 2026 and lead UTSA back into the CFP conversation.

ACC: Beau Pribula, Virginia

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Missouri transfer is exactly what Virginia needs to build upon its unexpected ACC championship appearance. Pribula put up 2,238 yards of total offense, 17 TDs and 11 turnovers in his first year as a full-time starter. Jumping from the SEC to the ACC should open up an opportunity for him to thrive and take advantage of lower quality defenses.

Big 12: Jaden Craig, TCU

Don't sleep on the Horned Frogs going into 2026. Craig was a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the FCS after starting 24 games for Harvard. He threw for 6,047 yards and completed 61 percent of his passes with 63 career touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In fact, ESPN's Mel Kiper had him listed as his No. 9 QB prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft before he transferred into the FBS.

Big Ten: Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

I know I heap praise on the Gophers a lot but they just look like a team that's waiting to explode in the Big Ten. The homegrown Lindsey had 2,382 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and a mere six interceptions on his 389 attempts last season. He impressively did not throw a pick in his final five games and scored seven touchdowns in the final three, including the game winner in overtime at the Rate Bowl. Lindsey could be the next Mendoza with the right luck.

C-USA: Logan Fife, New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies quarterback Logan Fife | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Aggies may have only won three games in 2025 but Fife still put up some impressive numbers. His 2,240 passing yards and 11 touchdowns signaled growth in his fifth college season but he could've done without the 12 picks. In 2026, he has an opportunity to build upon his skills and with added ball security, New Mexico State could be staring down a bowl berth.

MAC: Matt Vezza, Ohio

If 2025 starter Parker Navarro isn't able to return due to eligibility reasons, New Hampshire transfer Matt Vezza will take over the reins. Bobcats fans should be excited as his 2,673 passing yards and 19 touchdowns suggest he's got a high ceiling jumping from the FCS to FBS. Vezza could thrive in the MAC which is known for its chaotic anybody-can-beat-anybody vibe.

Mountain West: Micah Alejado, Hawaii

Alejado led the Rainbow Warriors to nine wins in 2025 and a bowl victory. He returns in 2026 and deserves to be considered among the best in the Mountain West, especially with half of last year's competition departing for the Pac-12. His 3,106 passing yards and 24 touchdowns were both Top 30 in the nation, which is something almost no Hawaii QB since Colt Brennan can brag about. Keep an eye on Alejado next year.

Pac-12: Grady Brosterhous, Utah State

We don't really have a sample size for Brosterhous as he didn't take a snap for Virginia in 2025. But, there's a reason former Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall wanted him. "[He's] so impressive in leadership and size and physicality and speed," Mendenhall told reporters in January. The Aggies, debuting in the Pac-12, have an equal opportunity to lunge for a conference title and Brosterhous could be a wild card none of their competitors saw coming.

SEC: Byrum Brown, Auburn

South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The Tigers got a potential stud in Brown after he followed head coach Alex Golesh from South Florida. He led all FBS quarterbacks with 42 total touchdowns and 347.2 yards of offense per game as a Bull and racked up an additional 1,008 rushing yards last season (fourth-most nationally). Inserting top South Florida talent into an SEC offense could yield very fruitful results for Auburn.

Sun Belt: Camden Coleman, James Madison

There's going to be a QB battle in Harrisonburg. The void left by Alonza Barnett will be difficult to fill but Coleman has a resume that suggests he may fit like a glove. He didn't take a snap in 2025 but his two prior seasons in Richmond were impressive. Coleman's 3,192 career passing yards and 26 touchdowns are easily serviceable and he can run too (338 rushing yards and 6 TDs in 2024). Don't be surprised if the Dukes aren't regressing in 2026.