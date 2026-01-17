These Power 4 starting QBs could lose their starting job to a transfer portal star

The NCAA transfer portal was halved and shortened into a single 15-day window in January. Thousands of players departed their respective programs and many have landed at new homes.

Among those transfers were dozens of quarterbacks that instantly changed the landscape of the sport but nowhere is that change more prevalent than in the Power Four Conferences. Teams that had disappointing 2025 seasons suddenly have hope for 2026 and some of those that saw success could look forward to even more.

However, some quarterbacks that decided to stay at their original programs saw new, high-profile arrivals that could threaten their starting chances in 2026. Fans will want to bookmark these QB battles for spring ball and potential swaps during next season.

These Power 4 QBs could lose their starting jobs to a transfer star

Dante Moore - Oregon

The Ducks' 20-year-old passer announced he would remain in school rather than declare for the NFL Draft after falling to Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Some speculate he didn't want to fall to the New York Jets, who own the No. 2 overall pick, or he believes he can be the 2027 first overall selection if he improves and leads Oregon to a national championship.

That plan could hit a speedbump with Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola coming to Eugene. The Patrick Mahomes look-a-like spurned the Cornhuskers and hopes to further develop under Oregon head coach Dan Lanning's tutelage. Now, based on the 2025 season, Moore appears to be miles ahead of Raiola in refinement (especially considering the latter missed three games with a broken fibula). Yet it's not out of the realm of possibility to see Moore potentially follow the same path former Penn State QB Drew Allar took in returning to school and unfortunately suffering an injury that hands Raiola the reins. If Lanning somehow unlocks Raiola, too, it may cost Moore his junior season and a first-round selection.

Will Hammond - Texas Tech

The Red Raiders saw how deep their QB room was during this season when senior Behren Morton went down with a leg fracture and freshman Will Hammond stepped up. Now with Morton graduating out, Hammond looked to be the heir apparent.

Enter Cincinnati passer Brendan Sorsby who looks to bring his veteran abilities to Lubbock and take over at Texas Tech. Hammond was serviceable in Morton's absence but 680 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three picks in eight appearances won't automatically make him the front runner. Sorsby's 2,800 yards, 27 TDs and five interceptions were the shiny new toy on the shelf that Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire just could not resist.

Julian Lewis - Colorado

Lewis earned multiple starts as a freshman during the 2025 season mostly because of Kaidon Salter's inconsistency. He posted just 589 yards, four touchdowns and no picks in four appearances which should give Colorado fans confidence. Yet, head coach Deion Sanders is bringing in some solid competition to push Lewis in 2026.

Isaac Wilson, a sophomore, arrives in Boulder from Big 12 rival Utah where he got zero starts and recorded no stats. That doesn't necessarily scream usurper but Coach Prime wouldn't have allowed Wilson to commit if he didn't believe he could truly challenge Lewis for the starting job. The little brother to NFL QB Zach Wilson, Isaac is just one great offseason away from helming Colorado in its 2026 rebound in the Big 12.