UNC could trigger another college football realignment tremor with talk of SEC move

Just when fans thought the aftershocks of college football realignment were beginning to settle, there may be another tremor incoming. According to a report from Inside Carolina's Adam Smith, the University of North Carolina is apparently exploring avenues to jump from the ACC to the SEC "perhaps in the near future."

The Tar Heels aren't alone either, apparently. Smith reported UNC is only one among several "interested in seeking a potential departure from the ACC," naming the SEC as the desired landing spot.

Among that group with UNC is Clemson and potentially Florida State, the latter of which filed lawsuits against the ACC over conference departure fees and revenue distribution. Those cases were settled in March and widely seen as first blood drawn in the struggle where member institutions are looking for ways out.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips appears to still be in denial over that fact, telling reporters at the conference's media days that he's convinced all members want to remain in the league.

"I knew what the Clemson and Florida State people were saying because they communicated it to the entire group about their desire to be in the ACC," Phillips said Tuesday. "And I believe them, I really do. I have a responsibility to make sure that our ACC schools want to be in this league, not just have to be in this league, and I think that's important. … Since we've had [the settlement] in March, I've not felt stronger about this league than I have in the last five months, and I mean that. I'm not just saying that. It's not hyperbole and the rest of that stuff. I really believe it."

UNC could trigger mass exodus from ACC and cause repeat of Pac-12 demise

College football fans just got settled into life without the Pac-12 being a power conference anymore and iconic West coast programs like USC and Oregon settling in the Midwest-based Big Ten. Now, we all might have to prepare for life where Clemson vs. Alabama may become an annual affair not tied to the College Football Playoff.

If UNC and Co. decide to jailbreak from the ACC, we could see potentially see college football relegated to an exclusively Big Ten-SEC league where the Big 12 gets sloppy seconds during bowl season.

Granted, the SEC makes the most sense for UNC, Clemson and Florida State to all land, but Smith's reporting adds the caveat that it's not guaranteed commissioner Greg Sankey would even extend invitations.

If he does, however, it would balloon the SEC to 19 members, one more than the Big Ten (18) and three more than the Big 12 Conference (16). At that point, the monikers for each league would become wildly comical and should be dropped entirely, but that's a debate for another day.

It should be noted that a key date to pin for any realignment would be the 2030-31 academic year, in which UNC's exit fee dips substantially from $93 million to $75 million. That doesn't mean the Tarheels can't decide to jump ship before then, but it would be financially prudent and feasible to do so at the start of the new decade.