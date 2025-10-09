UNC's vote of confidence in Bill Belichick has the energy of a hostage video

Those who were itching for North Carolina to dump Bill Belichick after the Tar Heels' embarrassing 2-3 start to the 2025-26 got some bad news on Wednesday night.

The university and Belichick put out brief statements back one another in what felt like through gritted teeth.

Statements from Carolina Athletics. pic.twitter.com/g8zn6WoxTW — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) October 9, 2025

"I'm fully committed to UNC Football and the program we're building here," Belichick's statement read.

"Coach Belichick has the full support of the Department of Athletics and University," UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham wrote in his.

The short yet stark declarations of loyalty come after speculation arose from reports claiming the school was considering hitting the eject button on the Belichick experiment. That would mean triggering a roughly $20 million buyout clause in Belichick's contract or convincing him to leave on his own, which would mean he pays the school $1 million.

Per sources: Bill Belichick has discussed buyout options with North Carolina’s hierarchy. Belichick has signalled a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout if he can find a soft landing with another team or in media — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) October 8, 2025

Belichick and UNC statements of loyalty are just delaying the inevitable

It should come as no surprise to college football fans that the university and Belichick released the kind of statements they did as soon as reports emerged of a potential split. It doesn't mean the discussions aren't happening but just that the two sides are not ready to announce such a decision.

However, it definitely feels like the two sides, like a couple in need of a divorce, are sticking together for the sake of the children.

The Guardian's Ollie Connolly noted in his own reporting that such a decision could be announced as soon as two weeks from the time these statements were released. That would fit a standard timeline for trying to wave off the press from the story and then see if the team is still in such a dire situation that would justify a parting between the school and coach.

The Belichick experiment in Chapel Hill has failed miserably, with staffers already beginning preparations to abandon ship, per Connolly.

It's just a matter of time before things come crashing down and the school has to lick its self-inflicted wounds. The press will do its job in trying to find out what's going on and how the heck did we get here, but nobody should be surprised that we are here, period.