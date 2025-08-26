Unfortunately for Arch Manning haters, the QB's latest quote goes extremely hard

The Texas Longhorns have mighty high expectations entering the 2025-26 college football season. They are ranked the top team in the nation according to the AP and Coaches polls, and quarterback Arch Manning is a big reason why.

The hype surrounding the Heisman Trophy favorite has seemingly put a target on his and the Texas program's back, but Manning recently flipped the script on that characterization.

Love how Arch Manning answers this "target on your back" question from @AnwarRichardson:



"I think we kind of try to shift the narrative - we're going for everyone else. The target's not on our back. We have a red dot on everyone else."#HookEm @fox7austin pic.twitter.com/UL1U4QnhOW — Dennis de la Pena (@dennisonfox7) August 25, 2025

"I think we kind of shift the narrative. We're going for everyone else," the 21-year-old confidently told reporters on Monday. "The target's not on our back. We have a red dot on everyone else."

Arch Manning is pulling the Uno reverse card on preseason expectations

The college football landscape is a kill or be killed environment and Manning has just turned Texas' top ranking from a prey designation to an apex predator warning. That's the kind of leadership and mentality you want from a starting quarterback, especially one with little starting experience.

In 10 appearances last year, Manning put up 939 passing yards and was responsible for 13 total touchdowns behind starter Quinn Ewers. He earned two wins on his own when the latter went down with injury.

He will have his first test on Aug. 30 when the Longhorns visit Columbus for a Week 1 tilt against No. 2 Ohio State. He'll have his hands full with the defending national champions and trying to prove the voters right.

"I'm not sure how they get these opinions. I've only played what, two games?" Manning told reporters at SEC media days. "It's nice of them to say but it doesn't mean anything. Talk is cheap, I gotta go prove it."

That kind of attitude may be the only saving grace the Longhorns have with keeping Manning grounded and focused on winning games. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what his stat lines are or how flashy he looks on the field. If Texas doesn't score the most points week in and week out, the season will be chalked up to a gigantic failure.