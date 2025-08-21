Urban Meyer is the last person who should be calling for NFL to suspend Jim Harbaugh

Everyone in football is talking about Urban Meyer’s recent comments that Jim Harbaugh should be suspended for NCAA violations that occurred during his tenure as head coach at Michigan. On the surface, it’s a strong stance, insisting that a coach shouldn’t be able to bypass rules compliance in college and then profit at the pro level. But coming from Meyer, it's pure comedy. The irony is impossible to ignore due to the mess Meyer left behind in Jacksonville before lecturing anyone else on discipline or integrity.

Urban Meyer’s rough NFL stint

If Urban Meyer wants to lecture on consequences, maybe he should start in front of a mirror. His NFL coaching tenure with the Jaguars was a masterclass in what not to do as a leader. Meyer’s on-field record was a disaster, with Jacksonville scraping the bottom of the league and looking lost every Sunday.

But it was Meyer’s off-field behavior that set new lows. He was caught on camera engaging in unethical conduct with a woman who wasn’t his wife, following a Jaguars loss. Then came allegations of Meyer kicking kicker Josh Lambo. Instead of inspiring the team, Meyer fractured trust and torched any remaining credibility, leading to his dismissal before the end of his first season in Jacksonville. It’s tough to take lectures on discipline from a guy who couldn’t manage basic personal or professional responsibility.

NCAA vs. NFL suspension debate

The Jim Harbaugh saga highlights the blurred lines between NCAA and NFL discipline. Michigan’s sign-stealing cheating scandal, led by rogue staffer Connor Stalions and involving stolen signals used for competitive advantage, triggered a sweeping NCAA investigation. As a result, Michigan and Harbaugh faced severe NCAA penalties, including massive fines and a show-cause order that amounts to a ban from college football until 2038. There has been an intense debate over whether the punishment for Harbaugh should carry over into the NFL.

In certain cases, the NFL has chosen to honor such suspensions, for example, when former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel was suspended six games by the Indianapolis Colts for improper benefits violations from his college days. However, such crossover enforcement is not routine, and many argue that suspensions should remain within their respective leagues, especially when the coach is now under the NFL’s separate stricter scrutiny and guidelines.

Why Urban Meyer’s criticism rings hollow

This much hypocrisy is utterly ridiculous. Urban Meyer is loudly calling for accountability from Jim Harbaugh, yet where was his own accountability during his time in Jacksonville? Instead of demonstrating strong leadership, Meyer appeared reckless and overall clueless. He was dismissed because of his conduct, not his record. Demanding discipline from others while your own history is filled with issues isn’t just tone-deaf, it’s difficult to take seriously. If Meyer truly believes in fair punishment, he might want to begin with some much-needed self-reflection.