USC's front office just 're-signed' a star player and that says it all for CFB

Fresh off signing the No. 1 recruiting class in college football, USC just sent college football another sign that the Trojans are no longer playing scared. For years after being made an example of by the NCAA, USC tiptoed into the new era of college football. They were so afraid to risk breaking the nebulous rules that they got left behind by those who charged boldly forward.

Now bold seems to be the Trojans' new style. They stole Notre Dame GM Chad Bowden and more of Marcus Freeman's recruiting infrastructure. They aggressively handed out NIL deals to high school prospects to lock in that top recruiting class. And now they're signaling that they're operating like an NFL team in free agency as the CFB offseason rolls on.

Running back Waymond Jordan isn't just returning to USC. He "re-signed" with the Trojans.

USC pulls back the curtain by "re-signing" Waymond Jordan

Waymond Jordan has re-signed with the USC Trojans. pic.twitter.com/hytKhKQqVk — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 14, 2025

Jordan may not be a household name — yet — but he was well on his way to putting his name in the national spotlight. Through five games, he had 537 yards and five touchdowns. He won the JUCO equivalent of the Heisman Trophy before arriving at USC and his game translated seamlessly to FBS level. An injury at the beginning of October ended his season prematurely. Even then, there was a chance he could take the leap to the NFL.

Let's be real, re-signing players is not something USC started. Every offseason teams keep players by sweetening the NIL pot. But the Trojans might be the first to say it straight out. Last year, South Carolina brought back Nyck Harbor despite murmurs of a potential transfer. His decision to stick around was announced by him signing a new deal with the Gamecock's NIL arm. But even that announcement was framed as a "commitment."

This year, LaNorris Sellers is further helping strip back the curtain while negotiating his return to South Carolina.

Sources: South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers is nearing a deal to return to the school for his redshirt junior year in 2026. He’s indicated to the staff he’ll be returning. The sides are the expected to finalize a deal soon. pic.twitter.com/mIOodckfMe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2025

For USC fans, there's something exciting about seeing the Trojans call it what it is. If college football is going to veer towards the professional, USC has their pedal to the metal. Maybe the Gamecocks will join them by officially describing Sellers' return as a re-signing?

College football can't hide behind euphemisms anymore

There are bigger implications for college football, a sport that's clung to euphemism rather than admitting what it is and has always been. The powers-that-be have been loath to acknowledge that these aren't amateurs. Players are student-athletes, but they didn't come to play school. And now they're getting paid — legally and rightfully. And now schools are taking charge, building rosters with professional-style front offices.

College football can no longer operate under the table, not while players get to sit at a conference table and smile for a photo with their contract and a pen in front of them — the classic free agency re-signing pose.

All that's left is for the college football power brokers to embrace the professional nature of their spot, to govern it the way professional leagues are governed. To account for stakeholders — all of them, not just the ones who have been unequally profiting the whole time.