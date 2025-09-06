Why is Virginia vs. NC State a non-conference game?

Ever since the collapse of the Pac-12 and the massive ripple effects caused by conference realignment, a multitude of college football rivalries and annual matchups have either disappeared or become infrequent.

The Atlantic Coast Conference was not immune to those changes, but two member schools found a creative way to maintain their once-annual rivalry.

Virginia and North Carolina State face off in Week 2 in what is typically a schedule slot reserved for non-conference matchups. Well, this year's contest is, in fact, listed in that non-conference category, believe it or not. It's all because the Cavaliers and Wolfpack wanted to get around the ACC's altered scheduling format.

Why is Virginia vs. NC State a non-conference matchup?

When the ACC expanded in the early 2000s and 2010s, absorbing much of the old Big East membership, the conference had to alter its scheduling practices to ensure every team would get an opportunity to play one another at some point. That meant UVA and NC State's 40+-year annual rivalry game became much less frequent, especially when the conference absorbed Stanford, California and SMU last year.

So, the two programs decided to come together and schedule each other in their non-conference slate this season to ensure the rivalry would live on. It's the first time since 1948, prior to the ACC's existence, that the two schools will meet as non-conference foes.

Neither squad is considered a contender for the ACC title, so the matchup shouldn't have too much of an effect on any titles being doled out this year. However, it's a historic moment that has been directly caused by the ever-changing landscape in the sport.

The Wolfpack leads the all-time series 36-21-1 and took the most recent matchup 24-21 at Charlottesville in 2023. They are 17-9 against the Cavaliers when playing in Raleigh, where this year's game will be played.