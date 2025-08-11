Why Oklahoma's preseason ranking is terrible news for Brent Venables

On Monday, the official AP Top 25 rankings list was unveiled, weeks before the start of the regular season. This gives fans the reason for bragging rights over their rivals, or to begin debates as to who was ranked too high or too low.

There was plenty of love for the SEC, with four teams ranked in the Top 10. There are 10 teams as a whole representing the conference in the Top 25. One of those teams are the Oklahoma Sooners, who hold the No. 18 spot in the poll.

And just like that, the pressure has increased for the Sooners and especially head coach Brent Venables.

The pressure is on for Brent Venables after Oklahoma receives No. 18 ranking in AP Top 25

Oklahoma had an eventful offseason after they had a season to forget in 2024. The Sooners brought in multiple players through the transfer portal, including quarterback John Mateer, running back Jayden Ott, and linebacker Kendal Daniels. The expectation is that they can help Oklahoma get more than six wins.

While the roster is better, Oklahoma's schedule is rough. The start of the season is ideal, as four of their first five opponents are unranked. The lone ranked team is No. 14 Michigan. Here is what the schedule looks like:

Date Oklahoma Opponent Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. Illinois State Saturday, Sep. 6 vs. No. 14 Michigan Saturday, Sep. 13 at Temple Saturday, Sep. 20 vs. Auburn Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. Kent State

Oklahoma could get off to a strong start to the season while maintaining a Top 25 ranking. It's after the Kent State game where the Sooners should really be worried. Six of their last seven opponents are all ranked, and they're all in the conference.

Date Oklahoma Opponent Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. No. 1 Texas Saturday, Oct. 18 at No. 13 South Carolina Saturday, Oct.25 vs. No. 21 Ole Miss Saturday, Nov. 1 at No. 24 Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 15 at No. 8 Alabama Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Missouri Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. No. 9 LSU

That's four consecutive weeks where the Sooners wlll take on ranked teams. A stretch against No. 1 Texas, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 21Ole Miss, and No. 24 Tennessee. That's a tough stretch of games for Venables. If Oklahoma were to drop two or three of those games, their College Football Playoff chances could take a massive hit.

A lot can happen in the season, so you can't entirely count out the Sooners. Yet, the pressure is on for Venables, who hasn't been able to bring the team back to the Playoff like his predecessor, Lincoln Riley, did. Venables is 22-17 overall during his three years at Oklahoma, and is 0-3 in bowl games.

It will be a tough test for Venables and Oklahoma, that's for sure.