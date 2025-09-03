Your complete, hour-by-hour viewing guide to college football Week 2

After one of the most jam-packed opening weekends the sport has ever seen, Week 2 signals a bit of an exhale across the college football landscape. There are no top-five or top-10 matchups like Ohio State-Texas or Clemson-LSU; in fact, there's exactly one game between ranked teams this week, as Bryce Underwood and Michigan travel to Norman to take on John Mateer and Oklahoma.

But while the marquee might not grab quite as much attention, the real CFB connossieurs among us know there's always entertainment value to be had if you know where to look. That's where we come in: We've prepared a handy, hour-by-hour guide to what you need to watch this college football weekend, from headliners to second screen options to games recommended only for true sickos. Because really, are you going to do yard work on Saturday instead? Come on.

Friday, Sept. 5

Main screen: James Madison @ Louisville (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

With another transfer QB, former USC signal-caller Miller Moss, at the helm, the Cardinals will once again boast one of the more explosive offenses in the country and could well be an ACC dark horse alongside Clemson, Miami and Florida State. They should take care of business at home on Friday night, but don't sleep on the Dukes — Curt Cignetti isn't around anymore, but new coach Bob Chesney might be the best program-builder you haven't heard of yet, fresh off a 9-4 record and a Boca Raton Bowl win in his debut in 2024. This one could get interesting, and could tell us a lot about how seriously to take Louisville moving forward.

Second screen: Northern Illinois @ Maryland (7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)

This one isn't so much about the game itself; Northern Illinois projects as squarely middle class in the MAC, and just eked out a two-point win over FCS Holy Cross in Week 1. Instead, it's an opportunity to get a look at Maryland true freshman quarterback Malik Washington. A prized in-state recruit, Washington closed the Terps' season-opening victory over FAU on an absolute tear, completing 23 of his final 31 passes with three TDs and looking every bit the part of a future Big Ten star. It's probably a bit too early to expect Maryland to do anything but fight for bowl eligibility, but don't be surprised if Washington is turning heads and popping up on NFL Draft boards in a year or two.

Saturday, Sept. 6: Noon ET

Main screen: Iowa @ Iowa State (12 p.m. ET, FOX)

You know whenever these two rivals get together that emotions will be running high, points will be at a premium and the game is likely to come down to the final possession. After years of Hawkeye dominance, Iowa State struck back with a dramatic win at Kinnick Stadium last season, and now they have a chance to truly kickstart their College Football Playoff push in Ames on Saturday. The Cyclones crowd will no doubt be rocking, but Kirk Ferentz has crushed Matt Campbell's dreams before, and Iowa brings their typical rugged defense and an upgrade at QB in South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski. This should be an absolute slugfest between two programs and fan bases that absolutely cannot stand each other, and the stakes are about as high as they've ever been. Sign us up.

Second screen: Baylor @ No. 17 SMU (12 p.m. ET, The CW)

Speaking of in-state rivals with a lot to play for! Baylor and SMU don't have quite the history of El Assico, but there's plenty of history here all the same. And if it's point you're looking for, well, you've come to the right place.

The Bears suffered a season-opening setback last weekend against Auburn, with concerns about Dave Aranda's defense rearing their ugly head once again. But make no mistake: QB Sawyer Robertson, RB Bryson Washington and Co. are one of the most dangerous offenses in the country, and they'll give SMU everything they can handle on Saturday. The Mustangs are hoping to compete for an ACC title and another CFP berth, but while Kevin Jennings returns under center, Rhett Lashlee's team looked sluggish at times in their ho-hum opener against Texas A&M-Commerce. Two teams who can't afford an early non-conference loss and love to play at warp speed? This one could go off the rails in a hurry.

For the sickos: No. 11 Illinois @ Duke (12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Don't sleep on Duke football. The Blue Devils were a pleasant surprise in Manny Diaz's first season in Durham, and transfer QB Darian Mensah (fresh off a sterling freshman year at Tulane in 2024) looked dynamite piloting the offense in Week 1. If Mensah can keep that up, you know that a Diaz defense is always going to play ferocious football — and that could spell trouble for an Illinois team looking to ride last year's momentum all the way to a Playoff berth.

Bret Bielema brings just about everybody back from a 9-3 squad in 2024, most importantly QB Luke Altmyer, and the schedule shakes out awfully well. Clear this hurdle, and suddenly a 10-2 or even 11-1 finish is very much on the table. Underestimate Duke at your own peril, though.

Saturday, Sept. 6: 3:30 p.m. ET

Main screen: Kansas @ Missouri (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

They call it the Border War for a reason: This rivalry runs very, very deep, and is about much more than just football. But football will be the chosen vehicle on Saturday, and this is among the more intriguing matchups you'll find between two unranked teams.

The Jayhawks' Jalon Daniels might be the best QB no one's talking about; dogged by injuries and a retrograde Jeff Grimes offense last season, he's finally back healthy and unshackled, ready and able to use his legs as a weapon. His counterpart, Beau Pribula, looked sensational in his Mizzou debut against Central Arkansas in Week 1, averaging over 10 yards per attempt and rushing for two more scores for good measure.

With a win, either of these teams could reasonably sell itself as a Playoff dark horse, not necessarily a conference title contender but a candidate for nine or 10 wins if everything breaks right. They're also two wildly entertaining offenses, in an environment you won't want to miss.

Second screen: No. 20 Ole Miss at Kentucky (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) then South Florida at No. 13 Florida (4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Start in Lexington, where Ole Miss and new QB Austin Simmons will be looking to atone for last year's shocking home loss to the Wildcats. Given Lane Kiffin's well-documented pettiness, the Rebels might go for two after every score, and given how sorry Kentucky looks right now, there should be plenty of them.

Once that game gets out of hand, it'll be time to flip over to the SEC Network, where South Florida will ride its season-opening upset of Boise State into Gainesville for a battle with DJ Lagway and Florida. College football sickos have been waiting for the Byrum Brown breakout for a while now, and the Bulls QB is finally healthy and thriving in Alex Golesh's go-go offense. The Gators, meanwhile, have one of the country's brightest young quarterbacks in DJ Lagway, a potential future first-round NFL Draft pick who burst onto the scene as a true freshman last season.

Pull off another shocker, and suddenly USF is in the catbird seat for the fifth conference champion spot in the CFP. And if Brown gets cooking, this one could be interesting. Either way, we'll learn a lot about whether Florida is serious about contending for the SEC.

For the sickos: Texas State at UTSA (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+), Arkansas State @ Arkansas (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Texas State and UTSA have been jockeying for position as the state's preeminent G6 program for years now, and a head-to-head matchup could settle the question once and for all — while putting a ton of points on the scoreboard. Arkansas State might not be able to hang with Arkansas QB Taylen Green, but there are a ton of feisty state politics behind this matchup getting played at all; plus, if the Red Wolves do somehow spring the upset, Sam Pittman might not make it out alive.

Saturday, Sept. 6: 7:30 p.m. ET

Main screen: No. 15 Michigan @ No. 18 Oklahoma (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

The weekend's only ranked-on-ranked matchup just so happens to be a fascinating game between two mystery box teams. On the one hand, there's Michigan, armed with a typically sturdy defense and true freshman wunderkind Bryce Underwood at quarterback. On the other, there's Oklahoma, with QB. John Mateer and OC Ben Arbuckle coming over from Washington State in the transfer portal hoping to save Brent Venables' job.

Underwood looked the part in Week 1 against New Mexico, but this will be his first real test, a road game at night against one of the country's most devious defensive minds. It'll also be a test for the Sooners' new-look offense; and if they pass, they suddenly become very real SEC contenders, because the OU defense is as salty and talented as ever.

Second screen: No. 12 Arizona State @ Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2), Vanderbilt @ Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)

Not a great undercard, but don't sleep on it either. Mississippi State hung around in Tempe last season, and QB Blake Shapen is capable of fireworks in Jeff Lebby's Kiffin-style offense. The Sun Devils played with their food a bit against Northern Arizona; try that again, and they could be in for a rude awakening, one set to the soundtrack of 50,000 clanging cowbells.

Weeks before the Alabama upset made Diego Pavia a household name, he was making Virginia Tech's life miserable in Week 1 of the 2024 season. Can he do it again in Blacksburg? The Hokies were surprisingly game in the opening loss to South Carolina, but Brent Pry can't afford to many more moral victories. It's time for Kyron Drones to make good on his dual threat promise.

For the sickos: Western Kentucky @ Toledo (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+), UCLA @ UNLV (8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)

WKU and Toledo are two of the sturdiest G6 programs around, capable of rising into a CFP slot if Boise State or Tulane stumbles. These teams put up tons of offense and have slayed Power 4 giants in recent years; seeing them on the same field will be fascinating.

UCLA, meanwhile ... did not put up a ton of offense in Nico Iamaleava's debut against Utah. Will things get even worse for the Bruins on Saturday night? And what can Dan Mullen do with Anthony Colandrea and the Rebels in his first year in Vegas?

Saturday, Sept. 6: 10 p.m. ET

Main screen: Stanford @ BYU (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

This late-night slate is only for the true sickos, but bear with us. Lavell Edwards Stadium at night is always a blast, and the Cougars might be flying under the radar a bit in the Big 12 after losing QB Jake Retzlaff over the offseason. True freshman Bear Bachmeier looked the part in Week 1, and if he's ready, so is the roster around him. (As for Stanford, well, hey, at least it's nice to see Andrew Luck in the coach's box.)

Second screen: UC-Davis @ Washington (11 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)

Set aside for a moment the sacrilege of the phrase "Big Ten Network After Dark." Washington has one of the more potent offenses in the conference this season, with sturdy veteran running back Jonah Coleman alongside firecracker young QB Demond Williams. Williams is a whirling dervish, a diminutive dual-threat capable of generating fireworks in any direction at any time. He's worth the price of admission on his own, and how the Huskies handle a top-10 FCS team in UC-Davis will tell us something about their Big Ten viability this year.